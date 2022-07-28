Roaring 20’s Lawn Party to Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Schoonerfest’ to feature live music, Colonial encampment, food, art displays and more
The countdown has started, as of Sunday there were only 18 days left until Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest to be held Aug. 18 through the 21. “It’s just been crazy busy but things are really starting to come together for us,” Peter Wells of Federal Street said when he sat down for a recent interview with the Wiscasset Newspaper. Wells is chairing the event’s steering committee and one of the founding members of the four-day celebration to Wiscasset’s seafaring past. Schoonerfest 2022 is co-sponsored by the Wiscasset Creative Alliance, a non-profit group and the town’s parks and recreation department.
BRAF’s August Show: ‘Something for Everyone II’
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) newly-installed Members’ Show seems to define creative diversity coupled with the saying “great minds think alike.”. As such, our featured artists are the sum total of 92 local and regional artists who deliver an entertaining variety of mediums, styles and themes.
Veggies to Table flower pop-ups and French macaron classes
Veggies to Table is in full summer swing. The garlic has been harvested. Our 360 tomato plants are ripening, and the celery, cucumbers, peppers, and zucchini are flying out the door. With over 1,400 pounds of produce and 4,400 flower stems donated so far this season to local pantries, Lincoln Health, sharing tables around the community, the Y, and the summer lunch program — we are just getting started!
The music of Cat Stevens comes to Lincoln Theater
Come and “Ride the Peace Train” with singer/songwriter Tom DiMenna as he shares classic tunes from the legendary Cat Stevens on the Lincoln Theater stage, Saturday Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. The evening will be packed with nostalgia, storytelling, and fun music. So, get your friends together and experience a night of Cat Stevens’ greatest hits and classic tunes!
WE LOVE HATE MAIL- AUGUST 2022
It was Memorial Day Weekend and I was busy remembering the fallen heroes of our nation and hoping people bought enough stuff at the store so I could settle the lawsuit against Fudgie out of court. Things were looking up until a couple interjected themselves between me and a customer...
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
Iris sale Aug. 6 in Edgecomb
For many years Louise Hardina held an annual iris sale in Edgecomb to help fund a community lunch. It has been five years since she needed to downsize her gardens which once totaled 140 varieties. Most of her irises were sold, and about 25 varieties remain. Now it is time to split the rhizomes and once again have a sale.
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
What’s the Buzz? Skewered Shakespeare!
Did your eyes ever cross with boredom when confronted with William Shakespeare? Did you ever read the Cliff notes instead of MACBETH? Fear not! River Company has a play just for YOU!. Grab a beach chair or blanket and Hie Thee to THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ( Abridged,)...
‘Maine’s First Ship’ topic of next talk at Popham library
“Maine’s First Ship” will be the last talk of the 2022 season for the Popham Beach Library Summer Series. On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., Orman Hines, president of the Maine’s First Ship initiative, will share the story of the rebuilding and recent launching of the Virginia in Bath.
July 30 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
