Monkeypox vaccine in short supply

Chicago, IL

 4 days ago
Kelly out as state Dem chair

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson), chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, will not seek a full term when Democratic state central committeemen and -women meet today in Springfield. Bill Houlihan of Springfield, the 13th District committeeman, said Friday Kelly decided to drop out and avoid a fight once the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lone winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois!

A ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball...
DES PLAINES, IL

