Here's what chemical was released near Elgin and I-20 last night

SC hurricane evacuation routes and lane reversals
Evacuees will take SC 174 to US 17. They will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20. Use SC 165 to US 17, then US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then to Aiken and I-20.
1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Elgin, S.C.
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck around 1:24 a.m. yesterday and was reported with a 1.7 magnitude. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
Kershaw County community on edge after chemical leak from major plant in the area
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC — We now know more about a chemical leak that put a community on edge and shut down a major interstate for hours. DHEC reported a vapor mixture of Nitric acid and Nitrogen Oxides as the chemical released from the Weylchem plant. If I see a...
Congaree River tar cleanup dam complete, beginning long process of removing toxic goo
COLUMBIA — In the Congaree River, between the Gervais and Blossom Street bridges, a new gray wall of rocks juts out from the east bank. This cofferdam is part of work Dominion Energy is doing to remove 100-year-old toxic tar from the river bottom. This month Dominion completed the first stage — getting the dam set up. Crews are continuing to reinforce the dam with tarps and concrete mats.
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park. Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Wilson, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
Able SC offers barrier-free vaccine access in Orangeburg through sign language
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg, a non-profit is working to make sure everyone has the tools they need to receive their vaccine, including those living with disabilities. Able South Carolina is offering barrier-free vaccines in Orangeburg through American Sign Language interpretations. The organization aims to accommodate those living with disabilities.
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
Malfunction Junction's makeover has begun; travelers can expect slowdowns at night
LEXINGTON— Late-night travelers might see delays beginning next week around "Malfunction Junction," as construction to improve the traffic-prone interchange has begun. Malfunction Junction, the convergence of interstates 20, 26 and 126 in western Columbia, is locally notorious for its heavy traffic and dangerous merges. The area will see major renovations as a part of the S.C. Department of Transportation's near decade-long Carolina Crossroads project.
One injured in shooting off Bluff Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are gathering information following a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Bluff Road. According to a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive. Authorities said one person was...
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
DHEC removes major quarantine requirement ahead of school year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The countdown for students to head back to the classroom means checking lists for supplies. Many parents focus on lists that are on school district websites. Rising second-grade student Emma Hollingsworth and her mom Heather every year that list is pretty long. “Just all the school...
Fatal collision near Bowman, South Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - At 1:15 a.m. near Bowman, South Carolina, a fatal collision occurred on Highway 178 near Holstein Road. One vehicle with two passengers traveling west toward Bowman crossed lanes and collided head-first with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle switching...
SC rural areas lacking maternal health care
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Karen Alvarado lives in Newberry County and is expecting a baby girl in September. "This is my fourth and my last," said Alvarado. "I have one boy and this will be my third girl." She gets her checkups from Lovelace Family Medicine in Prosperity- one of...
