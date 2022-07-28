ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
NPR

News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. ASMA...
NPR

The week in politics: Addressing climate change and what's going on with the economy

President Biden recovered from COVID this week, and he got another kind of boost from Senator Joe Manchin - support for a new spending bill. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The work of the government can be slow and frustrating and sometimes even infuriating. Then the hard work of hours and days and months from people who refuse to give up pays off.
Arizona State
NPR

Democrats aim to partially tighten the carried interest loophole

NPR's Asma Khalid talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the partial closing of the carried interest loophole, central to a Senate compromise over climate spending and health care. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. You know that big, sprawling Senate compromise about health care and climate change that Democrats Joe...
NPR

As tensions with the U.S. rise, China signals disappointing economic growth

A potential trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has increased tensions between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, growth in the world's second largest economy is not meeting expectations. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. China's leaders this week signaled that the world's second-biggest economy is not in great shape. But they're...
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
Paul Whelan
Scott Kennedy
Chuck Schumer
Brittney Griner
NPR

Dems could pass the most ambitious climate package in years — but would it be enough?

This week, Senate Democrats could pass the most ambitious climate legislation in a generation. It's all within a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And it's arrived as the country is a map of deadly floods, fires and heat advisories. This package includes clean-up incentives for power plants, expansion of clean energy and investments in electric vehicles and climate friendly farming practices. It also has some major concessions to the fossil fuel industry. Those were brokered by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is key to passing the bill. So are the climate provisions enough to balance out the expansion of drilling and pipelines? Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the National Resources Defense Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
NPR

U.N. kicks off nuclear nonproliferation conference as global fears fester

The United Nations kicked off a conference on the status of a 50-year treaty on nuclear nonproliferation — as crises fester in the Middle East, the Korean peninsula and Ukraine. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The fate of a nuclear armed world was the subject at the United Nations today. North...
The Associated Press

Pelosi leaves Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
NPR

President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawahiri

President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation tonight to announce that the U.S. has killed the top leader of al-Qaida. Officials say the U.S. government carried out a successful drone strike over the weekend against Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was one of the top planners of the 9/11 attacks and took over as al-Qaida's leader when Osama bin Laden was killed by the U.S. in 2011.
Beijing, CN
Thailand
China
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NPR

Forget Build Back Better — there's a new bill in town

And this week, forget about Build Back Better. There's a new bill in town. It's called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And if it becomes law, Democrats say it would reduce the deficit, cut federal spending on prescription drugs and provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help the country address climate change. The package contains the most substantial climate legislation in U.S. history. And we're joined now by Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
NPR

Ukraine provides a bit of good news amidst a global food shortage

Ukraine says it is ready to resume grain shipments from its southern ports that stopped with the onset of the war with Russia. The grain could alleviate a global food shortage. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. For the first time since Russia invaded five months ago, Ukraine is loading grain, cooking oil...
AFP

UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation'

UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction as the United States, Britain and France urged Russia to stop "its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour." In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France -- had pledged to prevent the further dissemination of nuclear weapons.
