www.npr.org
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
NPR
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. ASMA...
NPR
The week in politics: Addressing climate change and what's going on with the economy
President Biden recovered from COVID this week, and he got another kind of boost from Senator Joe Manchin - support for a new spending bill. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The work of the government can be slow and frustrating and sometimes even infuriating. Then the hard work of hours and days and months from people who refuse to give up pays off.
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Democrats aim to partially tighten the carried interest loophole
NPR's Asma Khalid talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the partial closing of the carried interest loophole, central to a Senate compromise over climate spending and health care. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. You know that big, sprawling Senate compromise about health care and climate change that Democrats Joe...
NPR
As tensions with the U.S. rise, China signals disappointing economic growth
A potential trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan has increased tensions between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, growth in the world's second largest economy is not meeting expectations. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. China's leaders this week signaled that the world's second-biggest economy is not in great shape. But they're...
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
Al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike, Joe Biden says | First Thing
President ordered strike on Kabul safe house in Afghanistan during high-level meeting, administration says. Plus, space debris found in Australia
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Dems could pass the most ambitious climate package in years — but would it be enough?
This week, Senate Democrats could pass the most ambitious climate legislation in a generation. It's all within a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And it's arrived as the country is a map of deadly floods, fires and heat advisories. This package includes clean-up incentives for power plants, expansion of clean energy and investments in electric vehicles and climate friendly farming practices. It also has some major concessions to the fossil fuel industry. Those were brokered by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is key to passing the bill. So are the climate provisions enough to balance out the expansion of drilling and pipelines? Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the National Resources Defense Council. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
NPR
U.N. kicks off nuclear nonproliferation conference as global fears fester
The United Nations kicked off a conference on the status of a 50-year treaty on nuclear nonproliferation — as crises fester in the Middle East, the Korean peninsula and Ukraine. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The fate of a nuclear armed world was the subject at the United Nations today. North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Politics Chat: Climate-related legislation, Biden's approval rating and the midterms
Audio will be available later today. A deal for climate-related legislation boosts President Biden's legacy, but won't likely provide much help to Democrats in November's midterm elections.
Pelosi leaves Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
NPR
What it was like in Kabul during the U.S. strike on al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered a planner of 9/11 and numerous other attacks. He was once a deputy of Osama bin Laden, whom the U.S. killed in 2011. President Biden told the nation this evening that the U.S. operation unfolded over some months.
NPR
President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation tonight to announce that the U.S. has killed the top leader of al-Qaida. Officials say the U.S. government carried out a successful drone strike over the weekend against Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was one of the top planners of the 9/11 attacks and took over as al-Qaida's leader when Osama bin Laden was killed by the U.S. in 2011.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Jan. 6 defendant Guy Reffitt faces sentencing. The DOJ wants him to get 15 years
A judge will sentence Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to be convicted by a jury. The DOJ wants him to get 15 years, including an enhancement for terrorism; he's asking for two years. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A judge has sentenced Guy Reffitt, the first person convicted after a...
NPR
Forget Build Back Better — there's a new bill in town
And this week, forget about Build Back Better. There's a new bill in town. It's called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And if it becomes law, Democrats say it would reduce the deficit, cut federal spending on prescription drugs and provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help the country address climate change. The package contains the most substantial climate legislation in U.S. history. And we're joined now by Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
NPR
Ukraine provides a bit of good news amidst a global food shortage
Ukraine says it is ready to resume grain shipments from its southern ports that stopped with the onset of the war with Russia. The grain could alleviate a global food shortage. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. For the first time since Russia invaded five months ago, Ukraine is loading grain, cooking oil...
UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation'
UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction as the United States, Britain and France urged Russia to stop "its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour." In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France -- had pledged to prevent the further dissemination of nuclear weapons.
Comments / 0