ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Funding infusion proposed for Curtis Bay Coast Guard repair yard

By Matthew Liptak
baltimorefishbowl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS

BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
Eye On Annapolis

Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Curtis Bay, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Decades old pieces of military munitions debris discovered on Assateague Island

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A partial beach closure is in effect at Assateague Island after the discovery of multiple pieces of military munitions debris on the beach. According to officials, at least seven pieces of the debris was found in the last two weeks. During the 1940s, the US Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs, a news release explained. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Happy Birthday Baltimore!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cardin
foxbaltimore.com

Five veterans receive Final Honors in unattended burial in Crownsville

CORWNSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — In a touching tribute, the Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs held a ceremony today to honor five recently deceased veterans at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. They had no known family members, yet dozens of people attended the ceremony to pay their respects. The veterans receiving...
CROWNSVILLE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years

Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson. Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results. Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Economy#Aircraft#Curtis Bay Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Marine Protectors
CBS Baltimore

Birds of prey find unlikely home in Annapolis mall parking lot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall.As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.You don't have to be an ornithologist to know that osprey typically nest near water, and a parking lot seems like a ridiculous choice for birds who depend on fresh fish for food. But Dave Brinker, a regional ecologist with the Maryland Heritage Wildlife Program, a branch of the Department...
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Virgin Mary statue returns to Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 26-foot statue of the Virgin Mary is back in place at a Catholic university in Maryland. The Frederick News-Post reports that the statue has been put back in place atop a 78-foot pedestal at the National Shrine Grotto on the campus of Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg after a year of restoration work. That work continues even as the statue is back in place, surrounded by scaffolding.
EMMITSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Solomons Island Road Traffic Enforcement Effort A Success

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section, along with several officers from the four Police Districts, conducted a high-intensity traffic enforcement detail on Solomons Island Road on July 27, 2022, during the morning hours. Utilizing marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy