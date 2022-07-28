CDTC and CDTA looking for public participation on bus lane feasibility study

wnyt.com
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Amtrak service in Albany is still disrupted
Amtrak service disruptions continue Monday morning for passengers looking to travel through Albany. Locations north and west of Albany are most affected. According to the Amtrak website, it says service west of Albany is temporarily modified as a safety precaution. Alternative bus transportation is being provided on the Lake Shore...
Are Bodies Buried in Albany’s Washington Park? Some Locals Say Yes!
Dude, Albany's Washington Park was once a cemetery and, depending on who you ask, some of the bodies are still there. Albany.org says that before Washington Park was created, the land was known as State Street Burying Grounds and it reportedly held 40,000 bodies, many with unmarked graves. You can't put a park on top of dead people so the graves needed to be relocated. How do you move that many bones without losing a few? According to locals, some of the bodies remain.
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
Crumbling Central Warehouse halts nearby Amtrak service in Albany
A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Albany over concerns of Central Warehouse. The announcement comes just hours after Amtrak temporarily suspended service west of the city after portion of the facade fell. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she declared the state of emergency so they...
New Niskayuna initiative improving access to mental health
A new initiative is being launched in Niskayuna Monday, that’s the first of its kind in the state. It’s called Nisky Connects, and it aims to improve access to mental health services and social need programs for all residents. It provides a referral network of nearly 600 organizations...
newyorkalmanack.com
Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel
In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!
The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
WRGB
Driver hurt in crash that damages utility pole in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police responded to a crash where a driver struck a National Grid utility pole early Sunday morning!. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as no charges have been filed, and National Grid is fixing the pole. The accident took place at the intersection...
Troy road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will soon be returning to film in Troy for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School
Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
albany.com
It’s All About Summer Fun & Entertainment This Weekend in Albany and the Capital Region
July has been another eventful month in the Capital Region with festivals, fireworks, and other fun events, but we’ve now arrived at the final weekend. Celebrate the end of this spectacular summer month with live music, a free outdoor movie, and more. Rock Out All Weekend Long at Summer...
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Capital Region Concerts in 2022! Take A Look Back and Ahead!
Believe it or not, we have hit Summer's halfway mark! Scroll through the pictures below to see all of the concerts still to come in 2022, including 3 new announcements and one already scheduled for 2023! You can also reminisce as you scroll through the gallery of artists that have already visited Upstate this year.
Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures
There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
Police: Man stabbed in downtown Albany
A 23-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon on South Pearl Street in Albany, city police confirmed. No suspect has been arrested or charged as the investigation is ongoing.
Boil water order in Amsterdam
The city of Amsterdam reported a water main break on Market Street on Friday. Public works crews are currently working to fix the leak as soon as possible.
iheart.com
Albany Police Investigating Shooting That Sent Woman to Hospital
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. A department spokesperson says the victim was struck by gunfire Sunday in the area of Lark Street and State Street. The woman went to Albany Med for to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to her arm. Anyone information on this case is asked to call police.
Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery
Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
