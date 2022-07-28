UAW delegates vote to kill strike pay increase in closing hours of convention

In a dramatic reversal shortly before the close of the UAW's 38th constitutional convention in Detroit, delegates on Thursday voted to undo a $100-per-week strike pay increase approved earlier.

That means the strike pay will go back to the $400 per week that had been in place at the start of the convention rather than the $500 per week delegates approved on Wednesday. However, a change that allows the strike pay accrual to start on the first day of a strike rather than the eighth day was allowed to stand.

Because the reversal of the strike pay increase came late on the last day of the four-day convention, numerous delegates had already left. Some took to social media to express their frustration with the late reversal.

One delegate who said he had originally voted in favor of the strike pay increase expressed concern about the potential impact on the union's finances if the raise was allowed to stand. Officials pointed to the cost of the 2019 strike against General Motors as a reason to drop the raise, saying the GM strike would have cost an additional $29 million, adding to the $79 million price tag. The union's strike fund stood at $826 million in March , according to previous Free Press reporting.

The drama, shortly before the convention adjourned, hours later than expected, appeared to highlight the extreme divisions at work in the union, with delegates who supported the change less than a day earlier seeing what they thought was a win disappear.

Daniel Vicente, a delegate representing Local 644 from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, made his frustration clear after the convention adjourned. He called it outrageous that a vote on strike pay would be reversed one day after it was taken.

"I have no respect for anyone who sits on the International Executive Board after today. I'm disgusted with the whole thing," Vicente said, noting that he loves being in the UAW, but he believes the union is sick and that that needs to be addressed.

Raymond Jensen, an alternate delegate representing Local 774 at General Motors' Tonawanda Engine Plant in western New York, had a message for those delegates who killed the strike pay increase.

"I hope they go back and explain to the members that the IEB got a pay raise, and we got strike pay (taken) away," Jensen said, referencing a 3% increase in base salary for board members that was approved at the convention.

The reversal is also notable because the strike pay increase had even been touted by UAW President Ray Curry in a union news release that said it builds upon earlier changes implemented by the union's International Executive Board "to strengthen the hand of workers at the bargaining table.”

The IEB, made up of the union's top leaders, last month announced that it had approved raising the strike pay from $275 to $400 per week. It also eliminated a rule that had prevented workers from receiving strike benefits if they were getting unemployment benefits.

“UAW members have high expectations around bargaining, and raising the strike pay is a statement from UAW delegates that they are ready to fight for the wages and working conditions that UAW members deserve,” Curry said in the release.

A dissident group within the UAW, known as Unite All Workers for Democracy, noted in a bulletin Thursday that raising the strike pay has been one of the group's top priorities. The bulletin asserted that the IEB made its earlier move to increase pay "in response" to action by the group.

As the Free Press reported previously , boosting strike pay is seen as positioning the union for its contract negotiations with the Detroit Three next year and for other labor fights and a way to better address concerns that the level of strike pay had been insufficient for lengthy actions such as the 2019 strike against General Motors.

Activists also believe it sends a message.

"The Big Three and other employers across the country have been put on notice that UAW members are ready, willing and able to strike," according to the UAWD bulletin.

