Moccasin Lake Park marks 40th anniversary

The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Popular Comic Convention Returns To TampaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Three things to do in Tampa, FloridaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTampa, FL
Old House Finds New Home in St. Petersburg
1910's-era house moved over the weekend to make way for new development
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
wild941.com
Cat Cafe Coming To Tampa
Tampa has so many dog friendly bars and restaurants but, what about the cats?. No fear for my cat lovers across the bay. A new lounge is on the horizon. It’s called Cats & Caffeine. Two women out of the University of Tampa’s entrepreneurship program came up with this idea, & here it comes into fruition to south Tampa.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival is the most caffeinated event of the fall
The most caffeinated event of the year brings together some of the best, most renowned coffee roasters in the region, and state of Florida, to one location. The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF) is an annual event designed to inspire creativity and artistic expression in the Tampa Bay Area through coffee and art. This event promises all of the coffee, and espresso you could ever desire, in addition to some sensational food trucks. The event takes place October 8 from 9am-3pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd.
995qyk.com
Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only
There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
ZooTampa offering breakfast & painting event with elephants
ZooTampa is hosting a special event on two Saturday mornings in August and it's sure to be a wild start to anyone's day.
Bay News 9
Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands are in downtown Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention!. The Tampa Bay Comic Convention is back at the Tampa Convention Center. Thousands have been attending all weekend, many in costume. The Tampa Comic Convention started in 2010. They canceled it in 2020 because...
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
fox13news.com
Pup found in Tampa dumpster adopted by family in Spring Hill
Carlile was discovered earlier this week and now he is ready to make a match. He is a 5-month-old German Shepherd with a long tongue, floppy ears, and big smile. A family from Spring Hill heard his story and made sure they were first in line to adopt him. They made the drive to Tampa and parked at the shelter by midnight.
Bay News 9
Putting a Spark into Local Golf Leagues
It's Thursday night and the weekly golf league is starting to gather at Clearwater Country Club. Golfers hit the range and the putting greens getting ready for the night's competition, but this league is a little bit different then your average weekly league, this is a Spark Golf League.. Spark...
Clear the Shelters 2022 aims to find forever homes for Tampa Bay pets
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen through the whole month of August with a national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The 2022 Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site, […]
No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
Pinellas Park firefighters searched for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
St. Pete’s Fo’Cheezy could win $20K to give back to community
A St. Petersburg food truck and restaurant have entered a competition called "Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge" in an attempt to win $20,000 to give back.
fox13news.com
Largo artist undergoes spiritual experience while putting together ‘Dark Matter’ exhibit
LARGO, Fla. - A Pinellas County artist hopes to help people through the healing process with a new gallery exhibit in Largo. Whether through painting on canvas or creating sculpture with different mediums, artist Jason Hackenwerth uses his art to flush his feelings. "The paintings are really expressions of unfettered...
Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
fox13news.com
$13 for 13 campaign helps kids in need get shoes for back to school
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of kids in need are struggling to get basic supplies, including shoes, to go back to school. To help out, FOX13 is teaming up once again with Metropolitan Ministries for the $13 for 13 campaign. From July 31 to August 14, $13 online donations to Metropolitan...
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
ABC Action News
Beat the Heat: 5 local water parks and inflatable courses to check out in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.—This summer is getting hotter and hotter by the day, so why not find a way to have some fun in the sun while staying cool? Here are 5 water parks and inflatable courses you need to check out. Location: 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson. This is one...
cltampa.com
Smokin' Js closes in Gulfport, Dunedin's Living Room coming to Wesley Chapel, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news
One of Dunedin’s culinary gems heads across the bridge—and then some—next month when it opens a second location all the way in Wesley Chapel. Located at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay's second The Living Room will celebrate its soft opening within the next few weeks. Boasting the same global-inspired cuisine and refined , yet welcoming decor as its flagship location in Dunedin, the official opening date is slated for sometime in August. About 50% of Wesley Chapel's menu is composed of signature dishes—like black and blue nachos, brown butter seared scallops, and its porcini mushroom burger, as the other half will feature new dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Rhynes. New items include flash-fried pork dumplings, spicy chargrilled pork chops, goat cheese and pancetta flatbread, shrimp garganelli pasta and roasted beet "carpaccio," alongside many more.
