Moccasin Lake Park marks 40th anniversary

The most caffeinated event of the year brings together some of the best, most renowned coffee roasters in the region, and state of Florida, to one location. The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival (TBCAF) is an annual event designed to inspire creativity and artistic expression in the Tampa Bay Area through coffee and art. This event promises all of the coffee, and espresso you could ever desire, in addition to some sensational food trucks. The event takes place October 8 from 9am-3pm in Brandon at 1310 John Moore Rd.

