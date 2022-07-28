21-year-old Alexander Humphrey dead after a motorcycle crash in South Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 21-year-old Alexander Humphrey, of Franklin, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 21 in South Knoxville. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Chapman Highway [...]
