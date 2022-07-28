ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

21-year-old Alexander Humphrey dead after a motorcycle crash in South Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsqSB_0gwSO4xs00
21-year-old Alexander Humphrey dead after a motorcycle crash in South Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 21-year-old Alexander Humphrey, of Franklin, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 21 in South Knoxville. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Chapman Highway [...]

Read More >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wvlt.tv

Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Tn#Franklin#Tennessee Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WBIR

KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Abdallah Zomlot dead, 2 people injured after a motorcycle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

25-year-old Abdallah Zomlot dead, 2 people injured after a motorcycle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Abdallah Zomlot as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Nolensville Pike at Ocala Drive [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBIR

Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing woman

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy