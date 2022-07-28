ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Bomb squad blows up suspicious device with long fuse found under a Tri-Cities bridge

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
When Richland police officers responded to a call about a suspicious package under a Tri-Cities bridge, they found what appeared to be an improvised explosive device.

Richland police responded to a call about the suspicious package under the Duportail Bridge just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a social media post.

The package was spotted by someone in the area, who told police it looked like a cylinder wrapped in duct tape with a long fuse attached.

The Richland Police Department Bomb Squad responded and was able to render the device safe.

The Richland Police Department bomb squad responded to an improvised explosive device under the Duportail Bridge. Richland Police Department

Richland police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

“It was a small device made of fireworks, and there is no additional information at this time leading us to a suspect,” Lt. Damon Jansen told the Herald in an email.

Richland police commended the person who spotted the device and called 911.

They said improvised explosive devices (IEDs) should never be handled by anyone without proper training, and want to urge residents to clear the area and call 911 if they see something they believe could be an explosive device.

Tri-City Herald

