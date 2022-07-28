Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Explains Why He Appealed His Jury Victory Over Amber Heard (Video)

www.thewrap.com
Related
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial
Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
How Much Money Does Amber Heard Make Now? See the ‘Aquaman’ Actress’ Net Worth
Amber Heard is known for her roles in several films, including the DC Comics Aquaman series. However, her net worth doesn’t quite match up with her costars, such as highly paid actor Jason Momoa. It is also...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp
The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Amber Heard's Beauty is Latest Weapon for Johnny Depp Fans | Opinion
They get unfathomably furious when she goes to the shops. They froth with vitriol when she dares to open her mouth on television. Now the latest—and perhaps strangest—thing that Johnny Depp's troll army loves to attack Amber Heard with is her own beauty. "She didn't deserve this beauty,"...
Johnny Depp Under Fire for Misgendering iO Tillett Wright During Trial
Johnny Depp is under fire for misgendering author iO Tillett Wright during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Social media users are also calling out the double standards between him and Lizzo. After the singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, dropped her latest album Special on Friday, July...
Amber Heard's Insurance Company REFUSES To Pay Part Of $8.3 Million She Owes To Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's insurance company doesn't want to be stuck paying the bill for any portion of the $8.35 million she owes to her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after losing her highly-publicized defamation trial back in May. Article continues below advertisement. The Aquaman actress is now seeking to use the company's...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Judge Has Responded After Amber Heard’s Team Singled Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Dropped
Following Amber Heard’s loss in court during Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case versus his ex wife, the actress and her legal team are remaining active in their pushback against the ruling. Last week, her team of lawyers singled out one juror on the trial and filed documents accusing him of getting himself fraudulently empaneled on the jury in an attempt to get the verdict of the case where she owes $10 million dropped. The judge has now responded to these claims.
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Johnny Depp Finally Shares A Second Post To His Wildly Popular TikTok Account After It Blew Up With Followers
While Johnny Depp scored attention on TikTok back in the summer of 2021with a video showing him adoring a stuffed animal given to him by a fan, back then, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wasn’t actually active on the social media platform. However, days after the defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard concluded, Depp joined TikTok, and it didn’t take long for him to collect a lot of followers. A little over a month later, Depp has finally shared a second TikTok post to his wildly popular account.
Stoney Says He Has Not Been Contacted by FBI
Stoney Says He Has Not Been Contacted by FBI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camille Vasquez takes her boyfriend, Edward Owen, to meet Johnny Depp
Celebrity attorney Camille Vasquez is taking a well-deserved break to enjoy Johnny Depp’s music at a recent rock concert in Prague. Vasquez also brought her beloved boyfriend, Edward Owen, and introduced him to her client. - After quickly saying “hi” to a crowd...
Amber Heard Tried To Get Johnny Depp's Win Thrown Out & A Judge Just Shut Her Down Hard
Amber Heard has been handed another defeat in her court battle with Johnny Depp after a judge shot down her request for a new trial. Heard, 36, had asked the court to toss out Depp's defamation win against her last month after a jury agreed she defamed him with an op-ed published in The Washington Post. Heard also won part of her countersuit in the high-profile trial, but she currently owes him $10.35 million in damages after the jury verdict.
Amber Heard Thought She Was Being Trolled By Bots During Trial With Johnny Depp. New Report Says Bots Weren’t The Culprit
The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal battle is over, at least for now, but it’s clear that the defamation lawsuits are still very much on the mind of a lot of people. The lawsuits stirred up a lot of interest online, including a fair amount of harassment focused on Amber Heard. That harassment actually became part of the lawsuits, but a new report indicates that while Amber Heard believed she was the target of bots, most of the campaign against her came from actual people.
'Pure Speculation!' Johnny Depp Fires Back At Amber Heard's 'Baseless' Claims About His Reputation In Effort For New Trial
Johnny Depp is shooting down Amber Heard's claims that her restraining order, not her op-ed, damaged his reputation, and that he's not entitled to the multimillion-dollar damages the jury awarded him. Days after Heard's team filed legal documents demanding a new trial, Depp fired back, calling her attempt "baseless." Article...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnny Depp’s Team Says He Wants To ‘Move On,’ But Explains Why The Pirates Star Filed An Appeal
With Amber Heard filing an appeal to the verdict in her recent anti-defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, another round of legal proceedings looks to be in the works. The high profile couple’s continued court appearances are the latest chapter in the history of the Depp/Heard relationship. While Depp's team had already responded to the appeal, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star is now taken further action. Despite wanting to “move on,” Depp is filing his own appeal, for very specific reasons now disclosed by his legal team.
Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song
Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
Johnny Depp appears to call Amber Heard 'a dog' in new album: 'If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand'
The lyrics of two songs in Depp's upcoming album with Jeff Beck, "18," appear to refer to his and Amber Heard's public defamation trial.
People
Johnny Depp Responds After Amber Heard Begins Appeal Process: 'We Remain Confident in Our Case'
Johnny Depp is speaking out after ex-wife Amber Heard followed through on her plans to appeal the verdict in their defamation trial. On Thursday morning, the 36-year-old actress, who had previously said she would appeal the Virginia verdict, made it official when she filed a notice of appeal in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0