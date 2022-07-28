ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

This Team Is Reportedly The Frontrunner To Get Juan Soto

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vi0Q_0gwSNB5v00

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the San Diego Padres are seen by some as the front runner to land Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the San Diego Padres are seen by some as the frontrunner to land Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Olney: "As of Thursday morning, some rival executives perceive the Padres to be the frontrunner to land Juan Soto."

On July 16, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Soto rejected a $440 million contract extension from the Nationals.

Rosenthal on July 16: " Juan Soto is available. The All-Star outfielder recently turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history, and the team now plans to entertain trade offers for him, a seismic development leading to the Aug. 2 deadline. Soto, 23, rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer, sources said.

Soto is one of the best players in all of baseball, and at just 23-years-old he could be a star player for the next decade (and maybe even longer).

Therefore, he is worth that kind of money for a contract, and the Nationals could likely command a massive haul in a trade.

Currently, the Nationals are having a terrible season as they are in last place in the NL East.

They are 34-66 in the 100 games that they have played on the season.

Meanwhile, the Padres are 55-45 in 100 games, and in second place in the NL West.

Soto is batting .243 with 20 home runs and 45 RBI's on the season.

He has been in an All-Star in each of the last two seasons.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy

MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Juan Soto
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 2 teams believed to be front runners for trade

Two teams are reportedly leading the pack to pull off one of the biggest trades in MLB history for Juan Soto. As I’m sure you’re aware, Juan Soto is indeed on the trade block. The superstar 23-year-old outfielder didn’t budge on a contract offer from the Washington Nationals. This has led the Nationals to be open to trading one of the best players in the MLB. It’s gotten to the point that Jeff Passan of ESPN has said the “chances of Juan Soto being traded are 80/20”.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Braves seen as potential suitor for worst hitter in baseball

The Atlanta Braves need to look elsewhere than at the worst hitter in baseball to help defend their championship. This would be something new. In trying to defend their title, what if the Atlanta Braves ended up trading for the worst hitter in baseball, Joey Gallo?. This is precisely what...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners

Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontrunner#Espn#Athletic#The Washington Nationals
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
234
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy