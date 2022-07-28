Ashley Chapel Community Organization hosting Habitat for Humanity speaker

Photo courtesy of Ashley Chapel Community Center

ROCKINGHAM —The Ashley Chapel Community Organization meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the community center located at 297 Mizpah Road.

The next meeting, Aug. 2, will feature Jim Parsons, of Habitat for Humanity, whose mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Learn about how to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home, or volunteer to help build homes for hardworking, low-income families.

Accompanying him will be Lirosia Wall, senior assistance coordinator of the Richmond County Aging Services and Social Services, who will provide information on eligibility and requirements for household energy and water assistance programs, housing, weatherization, and home repairs, as well as a variety of social services that are available to meet the needs of our citizens.

The Ashley Chapel Community Organization is committed to bringing informative programs to the residents of Richmond County through guest speakers and hosting events for the community. All are welcome to attend.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Monthly Meeting with guest speakers

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Learn how apply for a Habitat for Humanity home, or volunteer to help build a home. Information will also be provided on energy and water assistance programs, housing, home repairs and weatherization. Come out to explore the many services and programs available to help homeowners.

Back to School Supply Giveaway

Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

School supplies for all grades will be given away at the community center beginning at 6 p.m.

Town Hall Forum/Meet the Candidates for County Commissioner

Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

Come out and meet the candidates running in the upcoming election for County Commissioners as they present their agenda. Every vote counts. You can make a difference in the upcoming election.

All events will be held at the Ashley Chapel Community Center, 297 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ashleychapel communityorganizationcenter