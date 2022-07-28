Pilates on a reformer is a great way to get a low-impact workout in

www.wcnc.com
WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event. Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.
Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Get ready for "Live at 11"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
Countdown to the NCRLA Chef Showdown Finale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You know, we love our food here on Charlotte Today. On Friday, we continued the countdown to the Grande Finale of the NCRLA Chef Showdown in Raleigh, when we were joined by Chef Charles Gardiner, Executive Chef at the Ballantyne Hotel. Chef Charles Gardiner is one of the 20 finalists ( 7 of them from the Charlotte area) to make the cut and cook in the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 8 in Raleigh NC.
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Stock your fridge and pantry with these items
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Its summer and living should be easy, but all eyes are on the rising prices at the grocery store. Is it possible to maximize your health while stretching your grocery budget? Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and mom Jamie Lee McIntyre shared her thoughts and tips with us!
Rock Hill's airport looking to expand
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
Tasty Thrifty Shrimp Tacos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a delicious taco? Tacos can be an easy snack or a main meal. Monday Chef Corey Jones from Mad Dash made his Thrifty Shrimp Tacos. Cook shrimp for 4- 5mins. Tip: 1 If the shrimp curls to form a “C” they are cooked...
Runway 5K is set for October
This fall you'll have a chance to run on the runway at Charlotte Douglas. The 15th annual Runway 5K is set for Oct. 22.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in North Carolina.
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets
Crossing from East Boulevard to West Boulevard, there’s an immediate shift in pedestrian infrastructure: the sidewalk grows narrower and closer to traffic, the crosswalks farther and farther apart, and the pace of traffic picks up. From 2008 to 2020, there were no pedestrian deaths on East Boulevard. On and around West Boulevard, there were five. […] The post Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CMS focuses on recruiting operation workers ahead of upcoming school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will
Carolina Foods is building a new facility in Pineville, just a few miles south of its South End location. What’s happening: The new facility will open by 2023 and operate in tandem with the South End location until 2024 when the decades-old factory will close. Why it matters: Founded in 1934, Carolina Foods is one […] The post Soon South End will no longer smell like donuts, but Pineville will appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
thecharlottepost.com
It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services
It's a hairy situation as inflation drives up the cost of styling services. Fees for products and equipment often passed on to customers. Barber Rodney White trims a customer's hair at Premier Lounge Grooming in Charlotte. The rising cost of equipment and material is leading to higher prices for hair services.
1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of I-77 were shut...
