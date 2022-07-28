HUSKER FOOTBALL: Palmer Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

LINCOLN–(KFOR/LPS News Release July 29)–Lincoln Public Schools on Friday released their return to school policy for the 2022-23 school year, which starts August 15, with the continued risk of spread of COVID-19. For now, masking is optional and LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says they certainly won’t discourage students wearing them but there won’t be a universal mask mandate decision whether or not to wear them across the district.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO