HUSKER FOOTBALL: Palmer Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Lincoln Transit to Modify Evening Service
LINCOLN–(News Release July 29)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities on Friday announced StarTran will modify its evening service for most routes effective Thursday, August 18. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The modified service will impact about 2% of StarTran’s bus and paratransit rides.
Fatal Crash Sunday in Saunders County
(KFOR NEWS August 1, 2022) A woman died Sunday afternoon in a 4 vehicle crash on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. A press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office:. “[The] preliminary investigation shows that a northbound, silver 2020 Mazda and a southbound, black...
LPS Releases Return To School Policy Regarding COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR/LPS News Release July 29)–Lincoln Public Schools on Friday released their return to school policy for the 2022-23 school year, which starts August 15, with the continued risk of spread of COVID-19. For now, masking is optional and LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says they certainly won’t discourage students wearing them but there won’t be a universal mask mandate decision whether or not to wear them across the district.
