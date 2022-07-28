I’ve taken exit 23 of the Northway tons of times—to get to Gore Mountain, Old Forge and Saranac Lake—but never for a dinner reservation. Until last night. The restaurant is The Bond 1786, formerly known as the Merrill-Magee House and located right in center of the town of Warrensburg. Originally opened by 19th century mill and tannery operator Stephen Griffin as the Griffin House Bed & Breakfast, the property is on the National Historic Registry. Griffin left it to his daughter, Mary Merrill, who left it to her daughter, Grace Merrill Magee. After Grace’s passing, the restaurant and bed and breakfast changed hands several times, and was ultimately purchased by the Warrensburg-based Lotus Group in the spring of 2021. The Lotus Group also owned The Grist Mill, another restaurant in a historic building about a mile up the Schroon River, which burned down in the middle of the night in November 2020, and the staff from that restaurant came to Merrill-Magee, which was rebranded as The Bond 1786. The new name is a nod to settler William Bond, who came to the region in 1786.

WARRENSBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO