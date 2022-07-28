ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

WIBX 950

Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear

A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Saratogian

Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Saratogian

Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
Lite 98.7

What?? Travelers Charged $115,000 to Park at Albany Airport!

The price of everything continues to go up. Sure, it can be pricey to fly. Not just the tickets, but fees to check your bags, get a couple drinks and of course to leave your car at the Albany Airport for a few days. Or a few weeks. But what about 22 years? Apparently when some people tried exiting the parking garage, their receipt told them they had been parked there since January of 2000 - with some parking bills going into the six figures.
saratogaliving.com

Warrensburg Restaurant The Bond 1786 is the Perfect Weeknight Getaway

I’ve taken exit 23 of the Northway tons of times—to get to Gore Mountain, Old Forge and Saranac Lake—but never for a dinner reservation. Until last night. The restaurant is The Bond 1786, formerly known as the Merrill-Magee House and located right in center of the town of Warrensburg. Originally opened by 19th century mill and tannery operator Stephen Griffin as the Griffin House Bed & Breakfast, the property is on the National Historic Registry. Griffin left it to his daughter, Mary Merrill, who left it to her daughter, Grace Merrill Magee. After Grace’s passing, the restaurant and bed and breakfast changed hands several times, and was ultimately purchased by the Warrensburg-based Lotus Group in the spring of 2021. The Lotus Group also owned The Grist Mill, another restaurant in a historic building about a mile up the Schroon River, which burned down in the middle of the night in November 2020, and the staff from that restaurant came to Merrill-Magee, which was rebranded as The Bond 1786. The new name is a nod to settler William Bond, who came to the region in 1786.
WIBX 950

The $6 Billion Project in Saratoga County Gets the Go-Ahead

It will be one of the biggest projects in Saratoga County and possibly all of Upstate New York when it's completed. The six to eight-billion-dollar computer chip factory got the green light from local planning boards. What Is Being Proposed?. GlobalFoundries, which has its home base in Malta is looking...
Q 105.7

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Q 105.7

Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School

Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
WNYT

New Hudson Falls auto dealer carries on long legacy

HUDSON FALLS – Brown Brothers Automotive is up and running on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls. Larry Brown retired from Jerry Brown’s Auto Parts after a nearly 35-year career. However, he knew retirement wasn’t for him, so he decided to open up a repair shop and used car dealer.
