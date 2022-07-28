www.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Saratogian
Narcotics arrest nets area trio in Wilton
WILTON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently arrested Tracy P. Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, Corey A. Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, and Jamie R. Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, following a surveillance operation in the town. Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine...
saratogaliving.com
Warrensburg Restaurant The Bond 1786 is the Perfect Weeknight Getaway
I’ve taken exit 23 of the Northway tons of times—to get to Gore Mountain, Old Forge and Saranac Lake—but never for a dinner reservation. Until last night. The restaurant is The Bond 1786, formerly known as the Merrill-Magee House and located right in center of the town of Warrensburg. Originally opened by 19th century mill and tannery operator Stephen Griffin as the Griffin House Bed & Breakfast, the property is on the National Historic Registry. Griffin left it to his daughter, Mary Merrill, who left it to her daughter, Grace Merrill Magee. After Grace’s passing, the restaurant and bed and breakfast changed hands several times, and was ultimately purchased by the Warrensburg-based Lotus Group in the spring of 2021. The Lotus Group also owned The Grist Mill, another restaurant in a historic building about a mile up the Schroon River, which burned down in the middle of the night in November 2020, and the staff from that restaurant came to Merrill-Magee, which was rebranded as The Bond 1786. The new name is a nod to settler William Bond, who came to the region in 1786.
The $6 Billion Project in Saratoga County Gets the Go-Ahead
It will be one of the biggest projects in Saratoga County and possibly all of Upstate New York when it's completed. The six to eight-billion-dollar computer chip factory got the green light from local planning boards. What Is Being Proposed?. GlobalFoundries, which has its home base in Malta is looking...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Police: Man stabbed in downtown Albany
A 23-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon on South Pearl Street in Albany, city police confirmed. No suspect has been arrested or charged as the investigation is ongoing.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
WNYT
Amsterdam woman’s business specializes in recruiting the best workers
Shelia Greco is an employment recruiter, and in a time when 4.3 million people quit or changed their job in May of this year, she’s an employer’s best friend. She honed her skills at East Coast companies in New York and Connecticut. Today, her company, SGA Talent, has...
Free School Supplies For One Capital Region School
Summer is not over, but I am sure you have seen the school supply aisle in almost every store! I am that last-minute mom who will run to the store the night before and even on the first day of school to get supplies. If you live in the Mohanasen Central School District, you do not have to worry about it.
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
WRGB
Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital; occupants of other vehicle unhurt
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A motorcyclist was transported for care with significant injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash on at 9:54 PM on US Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton.
WNYT
New Hudson Falls auto dealer carries on long legacy
HUDSON FALLS – Brown Brothers Automotive is up and running on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls. Larry Brown retired from Jerry Brown’s Auto Parts after a nearly 35-year career. However, he knew retirement wasn’t for him, so he decided to open up a repair shop and used car dealer.
