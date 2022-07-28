Hi Wire Brewing is now in the Queen City

www.wcnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Countdown to the NCRLA Chef Showdown Finale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You know, we love our food here on Charlotte Today. On Friday, we continued the countdown to the Grande Finale of the NCRLA Chef Showdown in Raleigh, when we were joined by Chef Charles Gardiner, Executive Chef at the Ballantyne Hotel. Chef Charles Gardiner is one of the 20 finalists ( 7 of them from the Charlotte area) to make the cut and cook in the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 8 in Raleigh NC.
WCNC
Tasty Thrifty Shrimp Tacos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a delicious taco? Tacos can be an easy snack or a main meal. Monday Chef Corey Jones from Mad Dash made his Thrifty Shrimp Tacos. Cook shrimp for 4- 5mins. Tip: 1 If the shrimp curls to form a “C” they are cooked...
WCNC
Get ready for "Live at 11"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
WCNC
WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event. Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.
WCNC
Runway 5K is set for October
This fall you'll have a chance to run on the runway at Charlotte Douglas. The 15th annual Runway 5K is set for Oct. 22.
WCNC
Stock your fridge and pantry with these items
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Its summer and living should be easy, but all eyes are on the rising prices at the grocery store. Is it possible to maximize your health while stretching your grocery budget? Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and mom Jamie Lee McIntyre shared her thoughts and tips with us!
RELATED PEOPLE
Rock Hill's airport looking to expand
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
Long-standing skate park closing to disappointment of regular skaters
CONCORD, N.C. — A popular indoor skate park in Concord is about to close its doors permanently. Soul Ride Skate Park has been a local favorite for 17 years, but according to an Instagram post, its landlord needs the space to expand. The last rides happen Sunday from 1-7 p.m.
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of I-77 were shut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
Cintra behind unsolicited proposal to add more tolls on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cintra was revealed as the unknown company behind an unsolicited proposal to add new tolls from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border on Interstate 77, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Cintra is the same company that was behind the existing tolls on I-77...
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide is under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in north Charlotte. Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and West W.T. Harris Boulevard on Monday around 7 p.m. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Man found dead at park in Monroe,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Charlotte needs to build about 21,000 houses to close deficit, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new national study looked at housing underproduction in the U.S. and ranks Charlotte 30th for lack of housing in the country. While it seems like new houses and apartment buildings are going up almost every day, the study says it's not enough to keep up.
WCNC
Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
Clover School District board of trustees will meet to vote on a bond resolution for the November ballot
CLOVER, S.C. — The Clover School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday to vote on a bond resolution for the November ballot. This comes after voters failed to pass last year’s proposed $196 million bond request. The district met up weeks ago to build...
WCNC
1 person dies in southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday. Police say they were called to the area near 4825 Wallingford Street in southwest Charlotte on Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, CMPD found one person suffering from a...
Comments / 0