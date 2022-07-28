ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hi Wire Brewing is now in the Queen City

 4 days ago
WCNC

Countdown to the NCRLA Chef Showdown Finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You know, we love our food here on Charlotte Today. On Friday, we continued the countdown to the Grande Finale of the NCRLA Chef Showdown in Raleigh, when we were joined by Chef Charles Gardiner, Executive Chef at the Ballantyne Hotel. Chef Charles Gardiner is one of the 20 finalists ( 7 of them from the Charlotte area) to make the cut and cook in the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 8 in Raleigh NC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tasty Thrifty Shrimp Tacos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who doesn't love a delicious taco? Tacos can be an easy snack or a main meal. Monday Chef Corey Jones from Mad Dash made his Thrifty Shrimp Tacos. Cook shrimp for 4- 5mins. Tip: 1 If the shrimp curls to form a “C” they are cooked...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get ready for "Live at 11"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off. This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event. Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Stock your fridge and pantry with these items

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Its summer and living should be easy, but all eyes are on the rising prices at the grocery store. Is it possible to maximize your health while stretching your grocery budget? Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and mom Jamie Lee McIntyre shared her thoughts and tips with us!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill's airport looking to expand

ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of I-77 were shut...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cintra behind unsolicited proposal to add more tolls on I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cintra was revealed as the unknown company behind an unsolicited proposal to add new tolls from Uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina border on Interstate 77, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said. Cintra is the same company that was behind the existing tolls on I-77...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide is under investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in north Charlotte. Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and West W.T. Harris Boulevard on Monday around 7 p.m. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Man found dead at park in Monroe,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Free lunch in schools: who's offering it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THE QUESTION. Will all school districts offer free lunch for all students?. No, not all school districts will offer free lunch for all students. Screen says a balanced meal can make all the difference in a kid's day, which is why lunch is so important. During...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday. Police say they were called to the area near 4825 Wallingford Street in southwest Charlotte on Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, CMPD found one person suffering from a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

