ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wolves’ Canada international Theo Corbeanu joins Blackpool on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qykGW_0gwSLgKk00

Theo Corbeanu has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan after signing a new four-year deal at parent club Wolves.

The 20-year-old Canada international had temporary stays at League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons last season.

Corbeanu told Blackpool’s official website: “This is a club with a lot of history and big ambitions. I’m really excited to get started here.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton added: “We are delighted to have Theo on board. He’s a player that I’ve personally tried to sign a couple of times over the last 18 months or so.

“He’s got clear quality and he can play on either side, so he gives us options. Theo’s also got aspirations of playing in the World Cup with Canada and doing well with them.

“He’s very direct, sees a pass and has an eye for goal. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tottenham’s Joe Rodon joins Rennes on season-long loan

Joe Rodon has left Tottenham for Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis. The 24-year-old defender made nine appearances in all competitions for Spurs last campaign, and will look to earn more playing time with the French outfit ahead of Wales’ historic World Cup appearance – their first since 1958.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley. Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football. The final was watched by a European Championship...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Appleton
newschain

Blackburn sign Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on season-long loan

Blackburn have signed highly-rated Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on a season-long loan. The England Under-20 midfielder, 19, becomes Rovers’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of full-back Callum Brittain from Barnsley. Morton, who signed a long-term deal at Anfield in January 2021, made his senior Liverpool debut...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

What lies ahead for the Lionesses following their Euro 2022 success?

England’s march to Euro 2022 glory broke new ground for Sarina Wiegman’s team as they wrote their names into the nation’s sporting folklore. However, skipper Leah Williamson was swift to insist that victory over Germany at Wembley should be regarded as the start of a process rather than the end.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Blackpool#Wolves#League One#Mk Dons
newschain

Dame Laura Kenny secures scratch race gold for England at Commonwealth Games

Dame Laura Kenny delivered Commonwealth gold for England on the final day of track cycling in the Lee Valley VeloPark. A late burst of speed saw Kenny overhaul Great Britain team-mate Neah Evans and then hold off New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster at the end of a crash-interrupted women’s scratch race.
SPORTS
newschain

In pictures: England celebrates historic Euro 2022 victory

England wrote their names in the record books on Sunday after winning the European Championship for the first time with victory over Germany in the final. Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Sarina Weigman’s Lionesses at a sold-out Wembley to spark wild celebrations that continued on Monday at Trafalgar Square in London.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lucy Bronze eyeing World Cup glory following England’s Euro 2022 success

Lucy Bronze is aiming for the stars as she targets World Cup success next summer having just added a Women’s Euro winners’ medal to her impressive trophy cabinet. The 30-year-old will play for Barcelona next season having already won three Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City and three Women’s Champions Leagues with Lyon.
WORLD
newschain

Lioness Williamson to get the first freedom of new city of Milton Keynes

England skipper Leah Williamson is to get the freedom of her home city after helping lead the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory. Having helped end the nation’s 56-year wait to win international football silverware since the 1966 World Cup, Williamson will now be the first person to receive the Freedom of Milton Keynes since it became a city to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
UEFA
newschain

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions. It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was...
SOCCER
newschain

A look at Rangers’ Champions League opponents Union Saint-Gilloise

Rangers take on Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round in Leuven on Tuesday night. Here, the PA news agency gives the lowdown on a side who took Belgian football by storm last term and are now looking to gatecrash the group stages of Europe’s elite competition.
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy