New York police release video after pastor robbed of $1 million in jewelry

New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight
NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
fox5ny.com
Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...
Daily Beast
Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back
Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Exclusive: Woman speaks out after unprovoked slashing on Midtown Manhattan street
A woman was slashed with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack while she was walking in Midtown Sunday morning, and now, the victim is speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News.
bronx.com
Deshawn Bradley, 29, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Deshawn Bradley. 1050 Soundview Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
ocscanner.news
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
fox5ny.com
Man choked, attempted to rape woman in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD's Special Victims Squad is hunting for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman who was walking her dog in Brooklyn. Authorities say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was walking her dog near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when the suspect approached her from behind.
The Plot Thickens: Pastor Robbed During Livestream Allegedly Swindled $90K From Parishioner, in Debt $335K
The story of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead gets wilder by the day, after allegations have surfaced that the pastor conned a member of his congregation out of her $90,000 life savings, and a separate lawsuit in which he owes developers over $335,000. Whitehead denounced the press on Friday, after...
New York Bishop Robbed at Gunpoint During Live Online Sermon
I'm confused. Doesn't one of the commandments say something about stealing? Maybe these thieves missed that lesson. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many churches to change up their services. People who attended church on a regular basis started watching sermons on the internet from the comfort of their homes. Things got a little uncomfortable and dangerous for church members who witnessed a robbery live on the internet.
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
Homeless man killed in stabbing outside Bronx bodega
It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights.
Bronx store worker kills man who was fighting with manager: NYPD
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said. The stabbing happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights, NYPD officials said. The manager at […]
Man found with deadly gunshot wound to head inside car in Queens: NYPD
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Queens on Sunday morning. Police found the body of 36-year-old Anthony Edwards inside a vehicle on Beach 38th Street near Norton Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said. Emergency medical services pronounced Edwards dead at the scene. Edwards lived just […]
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Brooklyn Saturday night after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said. The incident occurred near Coney Island and Foster avenues around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she […]
rollingout.com
New York bishop who was robbed allegedly stole $90K from congregant
The Brooklyn, New York, bishop who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a church service that was live-streaming was accused of stealing $90,000 from a congregant in a lawsuit that was filed last year. Bishop Lamor Whitehead allegedly has a history of grifting and has served...
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
Brooklyn woman, 70, killed when her Range Rover slams into elevated highway stanchion, police say
A 70-year-old woman died after her Range Rover slammed into a pillar underneath the Gowanus Expressway, police said Saturday. Rose Gargano was heading south on Third Ave. at about 3:42 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the wheel. Her Range Rover veered to the left, hopped a curb and slammed into a stanchion for the elevated highway. First responders found Gargano unconscious behind the ...
New York City Police Searching Possible Subway Rapist on the Loose
NEW YORK CITY, NY – Two women have been raped so far by the same...
