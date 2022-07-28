Bob Rafelson was passionate about Aspen and filmmaking

www.aspenpublicradio.org
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood got Dirty Harry because Frank Sinatra hurt his hand
If Clint Eastwood wasn’t already a star by Dirty Harry, the thriller movie would have certainly been the makings of him. As Harry Callahan, Westwood came to define a certain kind of uncouth but dedicated member of the force. It was perfect casting, and he only got it because Frank Sinatra hurt himself.
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
Why John Wayne Rejected Clint Eastwood’s Offer To Work Together on ‘High Plains Drifter’
There’s no dispute that John Wayne and Clint Eastwood ruled the Western genre in their days. But did you know that they almost starred in one together?. Talk about a dynamic duo and some serious star power. Unfortunately, the two men didn’t see eye to eye on what made a Western a good film, per The Digital Fix. So, the collaboration that could’ve been the greatest in history never happened.
Why John Wayne Not Serving in World War II Made Him Hollywood’s Valuable Commodity
'They Were Expendable' actor John Wayne didn't serve in World War II, but it proved to make him one of Hollywood's most valuable performers.
How Rich Was ‘Godfather’ Actor James Caan Upon His Death at 82?
American actor James Caan, best known for his role in “The Godfather,” died on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. He had a net worth of roughly $20 million, according to multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth. Find: How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and...
Groundbreaking Actress Nichelle Nichols Dies at 89
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols has died at age 89. The actress is best known for her role as officer Lt. Nyota Uhura from the “Star Trek” franchise, a groundbreaking role for African-American women on television. She was one of the first Black actresses featured in a major TV series.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort''House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' Nichols died of heart failure Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times, which also reported that she had suffered from a stroke in 2015, and struggled...
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
A Tribute to Adam West: The Best and Brightest "Batman"
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. In the world of actors who played Batman, there was no quite like Adam West, who interpreted the character with a unique pizzazz, physical style, and vocal timbre unlike any other before or since his performance on the 1960s cult classic television show of the same name.
‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Old-School Hollywood Filmmaking at Its Finest
There’s a natural inclination to call the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue a miracle when, in fact, it was a byproduct of immense ingenuity, teamwork, and professionalism. Thus, it’s a story fit for Ron Howard, whose behind-the-camera career has been marked less by flashy showmanship than by reliable and industrious competence on challenging large-scale projects. Thirteen Lives is an ideal marriage of material and artist, a based-on-true-events drama that revisits a nerve-wracking tale with equal parts suspense, poignancy, and amazement. It’s a film whose particulars needs no embellishment, and whose modesty and economy are key to its affecting impact.
Michael Shannon Sets Ensemble For Directorial Debut ‘Eric Larue’
Click here to read the full article. Judy Greer, Paul Sparks, Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Annie Parisse, Kate Arrington and Alexander Skarsgard are set to star in the adaptation of Eric Larue, with Michael Shannon making his directorial debut on the film that is currently in production. Written by Brett Neveu, the film is based on Neveu’s play of the same name and follows the mother of a 17-year-old boy, who shot and killed three of his classmates. As she faces a meeting of the mothers of the other boys, and a long-delayed visit to her son in prison, the...
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
DDA Adds Gina Sorial & Greg Longstreet
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: DDA has expanded its Los Angeles operations with two new executive hires: Greg Longstreet who joins as a Director of Personal Representation, and Gina Sorial who joins as a Director of Corporate Communications. Longstreet will be part of a new division in LA for DDA, where he will focus on representing filmmakers including longtime clients Edgar Wright, Shane Black, Joe Cornish, and Greg Mottola. In addition to filmmakers, Longstreet works with comedic talent including Iliza Shlesinger, who is prepping her sixth Netflix special as well as the new book All Things Aside, and...
Observer
Documentary-Style Thrillers Don’t Get Much Better Than ‘Thirteen Lives’
As scripted, documentary-style fact-based dramas go, it doesn’t get much better than this. Thirteen Lives is the third film to document the harrowing events in the summer of 2018 surrounding the heroic rescue efforts of a team of the world’s most accomplished underwater divers to save 12 young members of a Thai soccer team and their coach, trapped in the flooded Tham Luang Cave, but it has special appeal because although it’s a long and arduous slog, it benefits enormously from the direction of Ron Howard with his usual polish and skill for making every minute count.
tvinsider.com
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Abruptly Cancels Return to Broadway, Blaming Producer Scott Rudin
Click here to read the full article. “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved coming-of-age novel, will not return to Broadway as previously announced. A spokesperson for the production declined to comment on the cancellation to Variety. News of the hasty cancelation was first reported by entertainment news outlet Showbiz 411. The stage play, which opened on Broadway in 2018, played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16. At the time, it was reported that the show would reopen in June at the Belasco Theater. The date was later moved to Nov. 2, with...
theplaylist.net
‘A Love Song’ Clip: Love Is Patient, As Is Walker-Silverman’s Film [Exclusive]
Most romance films typically center around young love and growing old together. Less common are stories about finding love at an older age or simply being older and in love. But isn’t a romance story romantic regardless of whatever age one finds love? Max Walker-Silverman thinks so, and his film “A Love Song” proves it.
Collider
At Its Heart, 'Nope' Is a Tribute to Classic Blockbuster Filmmaking
Editor's note: The following includes spoilers for the film Nope. A new film by Jordan Peele has been released, and with it comes the inevitable flood of thinkpieces. As with Get Out and Us before it, Nope has been greeted with critical acclaim, box office success, and feverish social media analysis; it’s a great big cannonball right into the pool of The Discourse. People prepared their weighty interpretations of the film’s themes - spectacle, Hollywood, wild animals, trauma, capitalism, etc. - and presented them as though they were professors at a symposium. They compared and contrasted it with the franchise films that dominate the modern big-budget landscape. They argued over the purpose of the killer chimpanzee flashbacks. They roasted Logan Paul for not liking it, and roasted the guy who did that “let people enjoy things” comic for liking it too much. Even the first weekend’s box office numbers - a solid but not earth-shattering $44 million - became the subject of debate whether it could be considered an underperformance. In a way, it reinforced Nope’s theme of the spectacle: it was seen, but more importantly, it was talked about.
Gravitas Ventures Takes NA Rights To ‘Exposing Muybridge,’ Doc On Historic Photographer Featured In ‘Nope’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures is saying “Yup” to a documentary about an artist referenced in Nope. The company has acquired North American rights to Exposing Muybridge, an award-winning film exploring the life and career of Eadweard Muybridge, an English-born, American-based photographer known for his pioneering motion studies. Gravitas will release the documentary, directed by Marc Shaffer, tomorrow on Digital HD, cable and satellite VOD, Blu-ray and DVD. Muybridge’s work has been thrust front and center this summer courtesy of Jordan Peele’s horror-sci fi feature Nope. The photographer’s “Plate Number 626,” a motion study of a race...
