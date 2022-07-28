WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side

b1027.com
Related
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
PETS・
Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County
Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car. According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night
Want to rent your own 14-acre private island in Minnesota? You can do just that for a cheaper price than you'd imagine. You can find more information on this cabin from Airbnb here. It's available for rent now. Story Source: Airbnb, Only In Your State Minnesota. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
Is Iowa Sweet Corn Better Than Minnesota & South Dakota’s?
There's another little-known border battle that will become very evident in the next several weeks between Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. All the players have been in training since this spring and now it's time for you to bring your best game out of the field. The cornfield!. YUM: South...
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
Minnesota Lottery Winners Love Story Becomes a ‘Pizza’ History!
It wasn't a love of money, but a love of one another that led to the first Minnesota Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot since the state joined the game in 2010. No this doesn't mean this couple won the national Mega Millions Lottery. That jackpot continues to grow. After no winner on Wednesday night, the national Mega Millions prize is up to $1.02 billion!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Product From Minnesota Company Featured On Hit Show
How awesome is this? A product from a Minnesota company was just featured on a very popular show. If you are a fan of survival shows, you will absolutely love this. This isn't the first time a local company has been featured on the big time. Duluth Pack has been featured on the national news, including a segment late last year. The company was featured thanks to a major act of kindness they displayed throughout the pandemic.
Have You Had the Best Fair Food In South Dakota and the Five State Area?
One of my dearest friends spends hours watching food preparation and recipe shows, with and without her cat at her side. Your first thought may be "that is weird!" But, not so fast!. She's not alone, in fact, she is one of over 58 million women who are watching the...
How Many South Dakota Fairs Will You Attend This Month? [LIST]
When you think of all the things you can do at a county or state fair it's like imagining you're walking into a candy store or toy store for the first time. There is so much to see, do, and eat!. Such a wide variety of entertainment. From your toddler...
Minnesota Dog Missing in Boundary Waters for a Month Reunited with Family
I can't imagine having one of your pets go missing. Thankfully I've never personally experienced it before (and I hope I never have to!) but plenty of people have had a pet go missing, including this Minnesota family who was up visiting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area about a month ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Dakota is 6 Hours Away From One of the Worst Places to Live
"This place sucks." We've all said this after some minor South Dakota inconvenience. We all have done it. But, I don't think any of us mean it. After all, living in Sioux Falls is pretty darn good. In fact, the whole upper midwest is pretty sweet. According to a survey...
Are 4th of July Fireworks Grounded Forever at Mount Rushmore?
The possibility of South Dakota lighting the fuse on any future fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills is looking as if it will be grounded for the foreseeable future. This news comes on the heels of a federal court ruling that sided with the National Park Service...
Charming Iowa Town Named Most Underrated City in Entire State
There's no shortage of charming towns when it comes to the state of Iowa, but some stand out more than others. And one town, in particular, has admirers from every corner of the Hawkeye State. It's a place every Iowan should visit at least once, as it's one of the...
Republican Congressman Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Three Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage
Try to read this sentence without losing your marbles: a Republican congressman voted against same-sex marriage rights — and then attended his gay son's wedding just three days later. "Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0