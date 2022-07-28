Wayne Woo is the 29th sheriff of Placer County

www.abc10.com
Related
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Bear Fire in Placer County contained
The Latest — Thursday, July 28: 9:26 p.m. The Bear Fire was contained, but crews stayed in the area to fully control the fire. Original Story Below: COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Gladycon Road and Highway 174 in Colfax. CAL FIRE […]
KCRA.com
8 U-Haul trucks in Sacramento damaged after fire; officials suspect fuel theft as possible cause
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire in Sacramento that seriously damaged seven U-Haul trucks might have stemmed from fuel theft, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation but said there has been an increase in fuel thefts. This fire happened at the U-Haul center at Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
8 box trucks damaged during fire at Sacramento U-Haul location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that broke out Sunday at a Sacramento U-Haul facility damaging eight box trucks is now under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department. According to fire officials, the fire broke out Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m. near Broadway and Franklin Boulevard. Seven box trucks were...
RELATED PEOPLE
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico attorney arrested for harboring her fugitive boyfriend
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico attorney was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Stephana Femino, 47 of Chico, was arrested Friday morning outside of the Butte County Superior Court after an arrest...
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
1 injured in attempted carjacking in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was injured after an attempted carjacking resulted in a shooting in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento, authorities said. The attack happened on Friday around 3:52 a.m. near Elkhorn Boulevard and Andrea Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 80, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told KCRA 3.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, warrants, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. July 15. Jose M. Cardoza Zetino, 46, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the Highway 49 and Shale...
Sacramento police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman was struck by a driver at the intersection of Lindley Drive and Edgewater Road Friday night. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Police said the woman, who was walking in the area, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the car was […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
suttercounty.org
Please share your opinion...
The same geography that benefits a pleasant rural lifestyle limits economic development opportunities in Sutter County. I want your opinion. But first I want to talk about how water defines Sutter County. Sutter County is the only county lying entirely on the floor of the Sacramento Valley. It is bordered...
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
Comments / 0