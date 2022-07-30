Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Green Alert for a missing veteran after she was found safe Saturday.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 29-year-old Cholie Mack had last been seen in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Her family said they were concerned for her safety.

Authorities said Mack’s phone was turned off.

A statewide Green Alert was issued for Mack Thursday after officials said she may have been traveling to the Tomah area. On Saturday just before 6 p.m. authorities said she was found safe.

