Local NPO gifts C4K $10,000 for transportation upgrades

Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital asking for toy donations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving. The children’s hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children […]
Kingsport Times-News
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
Kingsport Times-News
Rent prices too high
My rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Kingsport just went from $935 total to a $1,429 total with fees. I am a senior on a fixed income. I cannot afford this. I now have them down $200 with a long-term lease, but this is still over $250 increase from what I pay now.
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
elizabethton.com
Main Street Elizabethton presents the final First Friday
Main Street Elizabethton hosts the final First Friday of 2022 this week. From 5 to 10 p.m. downtown Elizabethton hosts a huge summer send-off featuring live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences, family-friendly activities, and more. Florencia & The Feeling will be performing live on the Covered Bridge Stage from...
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Kingsport Times-News
From school uniforms to cat costumes, KCS discusses dress code
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools should be looking at school uniforms or a much stricter dress code, according to Board of Education member Julie Byers. Amid a work session discussion on students dressing in cat costumes, called “furries,” and the separate practice of carrying blankets around school — both of which are banned in the current dress code — Byers said it is time to consider school uniforms or something close.
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
Kingsport Times-News
The wait is over
Two-year-old Hudson Trent has waited patiently the past several weeks for Kingsport’s paving crew to arrive in his neighborhood. On Wednesday morning he got his wish and stood in his front yard, watching the workers resurface Forbes Street and Le Amron Drive. Kingsport is wrapping up the last of the street resurfacing work in the Lynn Garden neighborhood this week. Next on the paving list is approximately 3.5 miles of streets near the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
Voice of America
In US, Abortion Laws Differ Across the Street
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE — The bedsheets are big. Some are light pink, others hot pink or purple, connected and stretched taut by people holding wooden poles. Together, the sheets form a barrier across the parking lot. The activists, who are supporting a woman’s right to an abortion, wear bright pink vests with PRO-CHOICE in black emblazoned on the front.
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of its American Recovery Plan Act dollars on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669 go to projects for volunteer fire departments in the county, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County students to stage "Lion King Jr." next month
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from all over Hawkins County will participate in a production of the musical “Lion King Jr.” next weekend at Surgoinsville Middle School. Throughout the summer, 40 children have participated in a musical theater summer camp. The group met twice a week for two months.
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton’s first brewery looks toward fall opening
By Lynn J. RichardsonAs work moves forward to open Elizabethton’s first brewery, almost everything has changed about the building — a former service station located at 221 South Sycamore Street — that will be the new home of Appalachian Sun Brewery. The structure is undergoing a complete...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County was overdue for a tax hike
It is amazing that the Hawkins County Commission has gotten by for more than a decade without a property tax increase. But given annual cost increases for goods and services, no county can continue to scrape by absent a tax increase or a significant reduction in services. It’s the inflationary world we live in.
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-cities
Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
