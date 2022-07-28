Vermont spends hundreds of millions to address homelessness

www.wcax.com
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor shows the state has spent almost half a billion dollars on fighting homelessness over the last six years. Through the pandemic, Vermont paid hotels millions of dollars a month to keep unhoused Vermonters safe from COVID. That big spike in spending has pushed the price tag for homeless programs to over $450 million over the past six years. But despite the spending, the report says homelessness is still on the rise. In 2020, state officials recorded about 1,100 homeless Vermonters. This year, it’s more than doubled to over 2,700.
Over the next five years, the state is eligible to receive $37 million in federal funding, the feds announced on Friday. Heavy rainfall is one of the most significant dangers to roads and other transportation infrastructure across the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont to receive millions in federal funds for climate resilience transportation projects.
CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
Hotel bookings appear to be strong for the summer. A small bed-and-breakfast in southern Vermont tells a different story. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lodging industry looks to rebound after 2 years of pandemic struggles.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Amtrak route has been running since Friday, taking people from Burlington, Vermont, to New York City. But state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to Burlington. A decadeslong project returned rail service between the Queen City and New York...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me,” our guest is the first woman to be named the Vermont Public Safety commissioner, Jennifer Morrison. Also, is Vermont’s red hot real estate market cooling down? We Talk with Mike Hickey, president of the Vermont Association of Realtors. And online gamers getting hacked, we investigate what to do before it’s game over.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers are getting ready to welcome the public to their farms. Vermont Open Farm Week is celebrating its eighth year. Starting next Sunday, more than 50 farmers across the state will hold about 100 events to take people behind the scenes at their farms. That will...
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
A new report finds that even though Vermont’s annual spending on homelessness prevention and support services has roughly tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people experiencing homelessness is double that of pre-pandemic levels — and appears to still be rising. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending.
Vermont has spent an eye-popping $456 million over the past six years on programs to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, according to a report that State Auditor Doug Hoffer issued on Thursday. But despite tripling this spending during the pandemic, service providers told auditors, the problem only...
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Sarah Kearns of Middlebury has been selected as the 2022 State Star of the Vermont Small Business Development Center.(link is external) The award, bestowed annually and recognized nationally, celebrates a member of the organization’s team for exceptional commitment to small business success. Kearns is a statewide adviser for strategic...
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Vermont is the best state — and Hartford, CT, is the best city — overall in the nation for senior living, according to a recent report examining quality-of-life factors for older adults and listing the best places to retire. Caring.com released a report on the country’s “Best and...
Over $11 million of a $50 million program to pay overdue housing costs for homeowners impacted by the pandemic has been disbursed within the first six months of the program. The Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) launched the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) in January 2022 with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. It provides grants of up to $30,000 for income-eligible homeowners.
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether it’s a trip to the store or a long ride for vacation, having the proper child safety seat could save a child’s life in the event of a crash. The Vermont Child Passenger Safety Program held its annual child safety seat check in Berlin Saturday.
The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Google “abortion in Vermont,” and a list of locations pops up. You’ll find Planned Parenthood branches in eight towns, from Burlington to Brattleboro. But you’ll also notice listings that may be less familiar. Among them: Aspire Now in Williston, Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Vermont in Barre and the Women’s Center in Middlebury.
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo. The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for...
