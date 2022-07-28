Phoenix Suns Receive 'B' Offseason Grade

www.yardbarker.com
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Memphis Grizzlies Could Land Kevin Durant For Four Players And Five First-Round Picks
Kevin Durant's trade request has shaken the league, and many teams have already engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, it seems as though no team has made an offer that has piqued the Nets' interest. Perhaps a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the mix...
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Myles Turner Responds To Report Claiming He Wants Out Of Indiana: “One Cap, Two Cap, Red Cap, Blue Cap”
Myles Turner has been linked with a move away from Indiana for a long time now. The talented big man was mentioned in rumors placing him in Golden State, Los Angeles and more. In the end, he has stayed with the Pacers, who are entering a rebuilding era right now.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Phoenix Suns Forward Josh Okogie Candidate for Breakout Season
Fastbreak believes Suns forward Josh Okogie is in prime position to have himself a year in Phoenix.
Hornets and Wizards surprisingly enter Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes
The New York Knicks appear to have lost their exclusive negotiating rights for Donovan Mitchell. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Mitchell trade talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz have stalled, adding that there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in about two weeks. Charania also says that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other interested teams, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards.
Watch: The Doc Rivers-Bill Simmons beef is what happens when the media are fans
Before he became a media mogul, Bill Simmons was a Celtics fan. While Simmons was getting super famous, the Celtics weren't very good. The man overseeing that not-very-goodnesss was coach Doc Rivers. So Bill's problems became Doc's problems, and vice versa. This is what happens when one of the biggest stars in sports media cares deeply and publicly about a particular team, and the guy running team isn't just going to take it all in stride. It got awkward, and it got beefy. Directed and edited by Ryan Simmons Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal.
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
Dejounte Murray goes viral for disrespectful move during pro-am game
The Atlanta Hawks are getting exactly the savage they thought they were. New Hawks guard Dejounte Murray went viral over the weekend for a most disrespectful move on an opponent at a pro-am game. Murray was taking part in The CrawsOver league and taught a valuable lesson to a defender who was playing him a little too aggressively.
Dallas Cowboys named most valuable sports franchise
Anyone trying to change Jerry Jones' mind about selling the Dallas Cowboys better have a fat checkbook to back them up. Especially now that they've been deemed the most valuable sports franchise. Sportico on Monday named the Cowboys the most valuable team in all of sports at $7.64 billion. The...
NFL・
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”
The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
