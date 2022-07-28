www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. Heimbigner
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Related
CBS Sports
MLB trade deadline rumors: Soto sweepstakes down to four teams; Yankees, Cardinals seeking rotation upgrades
The Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline is mere days away, and teams are no doubt laying the foundation for any number of notable swaps. Others, meantime, are trying to figure out whether they're going to buy, sell, or hold as we work our way toward Tuesday. All of that means a daily dose of trade buzz, and we're here to round up Friday's.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers
Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies
Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Kris Bubic: Quality start against Yankees
Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six. Homers by Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge accounted for all the damage off Bubic, but he still delivered his third straight quality start and fourth in his last eight outings. The southpaw's numbers on the season remain rough, but since rejoining the Royals' rotation at the beginning of June, Bubic has a 3.84 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 51:28 K:BB through 61 innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
CBS Sports
Padres' Taylor Rogers: Out as closer
Rogers will get "a little bit of a break" from closing, per manager Bob Melvin, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. "Our best team is with him closing," Melvin added. The Rays will go with a closer-by-committee approach to the ninth inning for now in hopes of allowing Rogers to right the ship in lower-leverage situations. He has given up 11 earned runs while going 6-for-10 on save opportunities over his last 11.1 innings. Luis Garcia and Adrian Morejon seem like possible fill-in options for saves in the short term.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Adrianza from Washington on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris. The veteran utility man will be beginning his second stint in Atlanta, with whom he joined during the club's 2021 World Series-winning season. Just like a season ago, Atlanta presumably envisions Adrianza serving as a backup at three spots in the infield as well as the two corner-outfield spots, but his opportunities to start will be few and far between while the team is at optimal health. After missing the beginning of the season with a quadriceps injury, Adrianza debuted for Washington in early June and slashed .179/.255/.202 across 94 plate appearances prior to being traded. Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Adrianza.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Converts 22nd save
Bard allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension earlier Saturday, Bard was able to close out the dangerous Dodgers with little trouble. This was his sixth save in his last eight appearances, a span in which he's surrendered only three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. The Rockies' closer owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB while converting 22 of 24 save chances this year, and he likely would have fetched a strong return in a trade had he not signed a new deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
CBS Sports
Giants' Dixon Machado: Shipped to San Francisco
The Giants acquired Machado from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Raynel Espinal, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Machado was subsequently added to the Giants' major-league roster and will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Swats homer among three hits
LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-2 victory versus the Royals. LeMahieu led off the Yankees' half of the first inning with a solo shot to center field, and he added a run-scoring single in the fourth. The veteran infielder finished with his fourth three-hit performance of the month and collected multiple RBI for the first time since July 6. LeMahieu's long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him five straight seasons with double-digit homers -- a feat he accomplished only once over his first seven big-league campaigns.
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Sent to minors
The Cubs optioned Rivas to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He'll surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to utility man Zach McKinstry, whom the Cubs acquired from the Dodgers on Saturday. Rivas had been serving as the Cubs' primary starting first baseman against right-handed pitching since the middle of June, but he's turned in an unremarkable .232/.313/.316 slash line across 201 plate appearances with the big club. His demotion should pave the way for Frank Schwindel to see most of the reps at the position.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Returns to lineup
Witt (hamstring) is starting Saturday against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Witt sat out the last five games due to a hamstring issue, but he ramped up the intensity of his workouts Friday and will return to the lineup a day later. Over three games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. The 22-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Mark Leiter: Recalled by Cubs
Leiter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Leiter was sent to the minors in mid-July but will rejoin the Cubs' bullpen after Chris Martin was traded to the Dodgers on Saturday. Over 14 appearances (four starts) in the majors this year, Leiter has posted a 5.35 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 38.2 innings.
Comments / 0