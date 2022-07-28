Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Not practicing with illness

www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspension: What Browns should do at QB for first 6 games, plus a breakdown of Cleveland's odds
Judge Sue L. Robinson determined Monday that new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. This offseason Watson faced civil lawsuits from 24 different women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. The NFLPA announced in a statement Sunday night they would not appeal the looming decision, but the NFL still could. This six-week suspension is not set in stone just yet.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Adrianza from Washington on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris. The veteran utility man will be beginning his second stint in Atlanta, with whom he joined during the club's 2021 World Series-winning season. Just like a season ago, Atlanta presumably envisions Adrianza serving as a backup at three spots in the infield as well as the two corner-outfield spots, but his opportunities to start will be few and far between while the team is at optimal health. After missing the beginning of the season with a quadriceps injury, Adrianza debuted for Washington in early June and slashed .179/.255/.202 across 94 plate appearances prior to being traded. Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Adrianza.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
CBS Sports
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
CBS Sports
Giants' Garrett McGhin: Signed by Giants
McGhin signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. McGhin's signing came on the same day that the Giants waived Kamaal Seymour, who had reached a deal with the team one day earlier. McGhin was originally signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but never played a game with the team. He logged two contests with Carolina in 2019 but hasn't gotten into an NFL contest since.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Cron is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron started 13 straight games since missing two contests with a wrist injury in mid-July, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Connor Joe will shift to first base while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup and plays the outfield.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Leaves practice early with injury
Edwards left Saturday's practice early to undergo additional testing after evidently injuring his right arm, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Arthur Smith downplayed the injury following practice, but the fact Edwards is expected to undergo additional testing is at least worth monitoring. The former Raiders wide receiver has been working with the starting unit opposite Drake London as the team's No. 2 wideout to begin training camp.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Swats homer among three hits
LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-2 victory versus the Royals. LeMahieu led off the Yankees' half of the first inning with a solo shot to center field, and he added a run-scoring single in the fourth. The veteran infielder finished with his fourth three-hit performance of the month and collected multiple RBI for the first time since July 6. LeMahieu's long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him five straight seasons with double-digit homers -- a feat he accomplished only once over his first seven big-league campaigns.
CBS Sports
Royals' Bobby Witt: Returns to lineup
Witt (hamstring) is starting Saturday against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Witt sat out the last five games due to a hamstring issue, but he ramped up the intensity of his workouts Friday and will return to the lineup a day later. Over three games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. The 22-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Brandon Drury: Not in Sunday's lineup
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. The 29-year-old started the past 22 games and had an .827 OPS during that stretch. Drury will become a free agent during the offseason and is a popular trade target ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Donovan Solano will man third base Sunday for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not in Sunday's lineup
O'Neill (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington. O'Neill was removed from Saturday's contest due to leg cramps and won't be in the lineup for the series finale versus the Nationals. Corey Dickerson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday for St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Isaiah Johnson: Gets tryout with Panthers
Carolina hosted Johnson (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Johnson has been a free agent since being waived from the Steelers' injured reserve list back in June. The 26-year-old cornerback suited up for 14 games with the Raiders in 2020.
