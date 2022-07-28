ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CA

Woman accused of running over Salida man. Boyfriend accused of helping her flee

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

A Salida woman has been arrested on suspicion of running over and gravely injuring a man last week, and her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly helping her flee the scene after her vehicle got stuck.

The incident occurred the night of July 21 in the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue, where a 35-year-old man was run over by a car. He was found on the sidewalk, suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the driver who hit him had fled the scene, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Erich Layton said surveillance video led detectives to determine the act was intentional and helped them identify the suspects.

It is alleged that 23-year-old Melanie Clark was chasing the victim in a vehicle while her boyfriend, 26-year-old Thomas Bennett, chased him on foot.

After the victim was run over, the vehicle Clark was allegedly driving became stuck on a curb, Layton said. Bennett allegedly helped Clark free the car and they both fled the scene.

Layton said a motive for the attack has not been determined.

Tuesday, detectives found Clark and Bennett walking on Broadway Avenue and arrested them.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Bennett was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Both remained in jail and had not yet been charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office as of Thursday morning.

The victim, who was transferred out of the county for treatment, remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Juan Rodriguez at 209-525-7114.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery

GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
GALT, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Woman Arrested on Firearm and Child Endangerment Charges

The Antioch Police Department announced Friday the arrest of Niani Wilkinsgoudy, 20, on firearm and child endangerment charges. According to Antioch Police, on Thursday, July 28 at approximately 4:00 pm, Officer Milner made a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Wilkinsgoudy on Garner Court. Wiliknsgoudy, responded by speeding off. She parked her vehicle and a search of it revealed a loaded and unregistered Glock 19x. Wilkinsgoudy also had her 2-year-old daughter in the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CA
Salida, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
LODI, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Vehicle Stolen and Involved in Pursuit Hours Later

At about 1:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto theft that had just occurred in the 3100 block of Taft Court, Turlock. The vehicle’s description and license plate were put out over the radio and several officers already in the area immediately started searching for it, however, were originally unable to locate it.
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Hit-and-run believed to be intentional leaves man in medically-induced coma

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County resident Airaldo Centeno is lying in a hospital bed, critically injured, after the sheriff’s office says he was intentionally struck by a driver. Investigators are still trying to find out the reason a woman and her boyfriend allegedly went after Centeno on Broadway Avenue in the middle of Salida.  […]
SALIDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Wanted on Felony Warrants Arrested After Gas Station Disturbance

At about 7:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, the disturbance was already over. One of the involved parties, Angelina Dehaven Jimenez, 24, of Turlock, was contacted...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Man dies while in custody of Stockton Police, officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 45-year-old man has died after being in the custody of the Stockton Police Department, the agency wrote in a Facebook post. At 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Stockton Police officers say they were called to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle in Stockton's Quail Lakes neighborhood after reports came in of a suspicious person walking up to front doors and screaming.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
RIO VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Pet Store Robbery

At about 3:48 pm Wednesday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery that had just occurred at Pet Supplies Plus, 2840 Countryside Drive, Turlock, after a man had used his body to push through an employee while exiting the store with unpaid merchandise. The man, later...
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

13-year-old convicted in deadly Modesto taco truck shooting

MODESTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old in Modesto was convicted in the2021 murder of a Modesto taco truck owner on Thursday. The teen, identified as R.K. due to being a minor, was found guilty in juvenile court of shooting and killing 67-year-old Rafael Rodriguez on Feb. 16, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's office said in a release.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
STOCKTON, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests

At about 10:18 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Lander Avenue and West Linwood Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them as...
TURLOCK, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

4K+
Followers
131
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy