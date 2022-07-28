Woman accused of running over Salida man. Boyfriend accused of helping her flee

A Salida woman has been arrested on suspicion of running over and gravely injuring a man last week, and her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly helping her flee the scene after her vehicle got stuck.

The incident occurred the night of July 21 in the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue, where a 35-year-old man was run over by a car. He was found on the sidewalk, suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the driver who hit him had fled the scene, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Erich Layton said surveillance video led detectives to determine the act was intentional and helped them identify the suspects.

It is alleged that 23-year-old Melanie Clark was chasing the victim in a vehicle while her boyfriend, 26-year-old Thomas Bennett, chased him on foot.

After the victim was run over, the vehicle Clark was allegedly driving became stuck on a curb, Layton said. Bennett allegedly helped Clark free the car and they both fled the scene.

Layton said a motive for the attack has not been determined.

Tuesday, detectives found Clark and Bennett walking on Broadway Avenue and arrested them.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Bennett was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Both remained in jail and had not yet been charged by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office as of Thursday morning.

The victim, who was transferred out of the county for treatment, remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Juan Rodriguez at 209-525-7114.