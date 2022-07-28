Vikings' Nate Hairston: Dealing with ankle injury

www.cbssports.com
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
Deshaun Watson suspension: What Browns should do at QB for first 6 games, plus a breakdown of Cleveland's odds
Judge Sue L. Robinson determined Monday that new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. This offseason Watson faced civil lawsuits from 24 different women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. The NFLPA announced in a statement Sunday night they would not appeal the looming decision, but the NFL still could. This six-week suspension is not set in stone just yet.
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Dealing with hamstring injury
Dulcich (hamstring) will be worked back into practice slowly as he nurses an offseason hamstring injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Dulcich's injury Wednesday, "We want to make sure he can get a certain amount of work. That's why he's just going to be on the side a little bit, and we'll slowly work him back in." It's clear the team is exercising caution with the tight end as he gets back to full strength. Denver's coaching staff seems ready to allow Dulcich to compete for top billing at the position with holdover Albert Okwuegbunam. Once the rookie is fully healthy, his athleticism and ability to stretch the field could lead to his emergence as the starter.
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Broncos' K'Waun Williams: MRI shows little knee damage
An MRI undergone Saturday revealed no structural damage in Williams' injured knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Williams suffered a minor non-contact injury during the Broncos' practice Saturday and he ultimately figures to miss only a few days, according to Klis. This is a good sign for the recently signed cornerback, who is expected to step into a starting role at slot cornerback after joining Denver on a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.
Fantasy Football running back primer: Rankings, tiers, rookies, strength of schedule, big questions and more
Like most seasons, the top pick in nearly all Fantasy Football drafts this season is going to be a running back. As of Sunday night, there have been 388 drafts in National Fantasy Championship drafts, and Jonathan Taylor has an average draft position of 1.12. And Taylor obviously won't be...
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Shows vision Saturday
Pierce showed good vision returning kicks and on inside running drills during Saturday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pierce did a little bit of everything Saturday. He mostly honed his off-ball skills -- pass protection, route running -- and caught several checkdown passes during 11-on-11 drills, making himself available for quarterback Davis Mills. When it came time for special teams drills, Pierce fielded kicks and showed vision with the ball in his hands, a skill that didn't jump out during the combine or from his 4.59 40-yard dash time. "He's a tough guy," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "You see him working special teams. A little bit of return game to him. Running in between the tackles, he can make you miss when he gets into the open field." The coach then added only so much can be learned when teams are not in pads and defenses are restrained. The real test for Pierce comes Monday, the first day of full pads.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
Giants' Garrett McGhin: Signed by Giants
McGhin signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. McGhin's signing came on the same day that the Giants waived Kamaal Seymour, who had reached a deal with the team one day earlier. McGhin was originally signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but never played a game with the team. He logged two contests with Carolina in 2019 but hasn't gotten into an NFL contest since.
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Leaves practice early with injury
Edwards left Saturday's practice early to undergo additional testing after evidently injuring his right arm, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Arthur Smith downplayed the injury following practice, but the fact Edwards is expected to undergo additional testing is at least worth monitoring. The former Raiders wide receiver has been working with the starting unit opposite Drake London as the team's No. 2 wideout to begin training camp.
Isaiah Johnson: Gets tryout with Panthers
Carolina hosted Johnson (undisclosed) for a tryout Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Johnson has been a free agent since being waived from the Steelers' injured reserve list back in June. The 26-year-old cornerback suited up for 14 games with the Raiders in 2020.
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Suffers knee injury
Refsnyder is dealing with an MCL injury, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports. Refsnyder has been out of the lineup for Boston's last four games, coinciding with the return of J.D. Martinez. However, there has apparently been more to Refsnyder's absence. The team is currently hopeful that Refsnyder will avoid a stint on the injured list.
Chiefs' Josh Gordon: Returns to field
Gordon (undisclosed) was practicing with the team Sunday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Gordon left a June 15 minicamp practice early, but an update on his status was previously unavailable. The 31-year-old receiver is looking to carve out a bigger role for himself this season with the departure of Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, but the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore will likely leave Gordon in the same position on the wide receiver depth chart as last year.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Signed by Giants
Calitro signed with the Giants on Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Calitro played five games with Cincinnati last season, though he was mostly used on special teams. The linebacker did log 20 defensive snaps and collected six tackles (four solo). New York waived Justin Hilliard (ankle) in a corresponding move.
Braves' William Woods: Back in action at Triple-A
Woods (ankle) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Saturday and struck out one over a scoreless inning later that day. Woods had been on Gwinnett's IL since May 17 before he was cleared to rejoin the affiliate after making three relief appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut earlier this season and could re-emerge as a relief option for Atlanta in August or September now that he's healthy again at Triple-A.
Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Won't start Tuesday
Gibson (personal) won't start Tuesday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Gibson was placed on the bereavement list Saturday following the death of his grandmother, and he'll be away from the team longer than the minimum amount of time. The Phillies will have a bullpen game Tuesday, while it seems likely that Gibson will start at some point during the team's series against the Nationals next weekend.
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Riding pine Saturday
Isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Morel is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. David Bote will take his place at the keystone and bat ninth.
