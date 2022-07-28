Madaket Beach reopening Friday

www.ack.net
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Outrage as beach along California’s Lake Tahoe blanketed in trash on 4 July
One corner of America got decidedly less beautiful on Independence Day. Volunteers in an annual trash clean-up effort along California’s Lake Tahoe picked up over 3,400 pounds (1542 kg) on 5 July — much of it from the previous day’s celebrations, reported KRON4 News. The northern California...
Monster waves break over rooftops of condos in Hawaii amid 'historic' swell
Monster waves pounded the south-facing shores of the Hawaii Islands over the weekend amid a surge that the National Weather Service called "historic." Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which closed multiple state beach parks along south-facing shores, said it was the largest swell in over a decade with waves up to 24 feet.
PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival
A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week. Three life jackets from the wreckage were spotted about 160 feet...
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
‘Bleeding and barely breathing’: Endangered green turtles found dying on the beach
According to the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun, more than 30 green sea turtles on the edge of death were discovered by the locals on the remote island of Kumejima in Japan. ‘Found with stab wounds and unable to move’. The found sea animals suffered stab wounds to their necks...
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
Dead humpback whale washes up in New Jersey
A dead humpback whale washed up at a New Jersey marina over the weekend and attracted a flock of onlookers to the area. The 25-foot-long juvenile whale was discovered floating underneath a dock at the Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday morning, the marina wrote in a Facebook post. The marina said a terrapin was found feasting on the massive mammal.
Anglesey: Thousands of crab shells washed up on beach
Beach-goers have been urged "not to panic" by the sight of thousands of washed-up crab shells on the Anglesey shore-line. Lorry driver Richard Lee was out for a walk with his friends when he came across thousands of the spider crab carcasses on Aberffraw Bay. He said it was "quite...
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is collecting ocean mysteries
A lot of the rubbish the world throws out doesn’t just disappear into the ether — or even into landfills. A lot if it ends up in the ocean, whirling around for eternity as sea currents gather the garbage in a giant eddy of litter. The most famous...
