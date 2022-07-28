ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Madaket Beach reopening Friday

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ack.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Lifeguards#Erosion#Birds
AccuWeather

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
HAWAII STATE
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Fox News

Dead humpback whale washes up in New Jersey

A dead humpback whale washed up at a New Jersey marina over the weekend and attracted a flock of onlookers to the area. The 25-foot-long juvenile whale was discovered floating underneath a dock at the Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood, New Jersey, on Sunday morning, the marina wrote in a Facebook post. The marina said a terrapin was found feasting on the massive mammal.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
BBC

Anglesey: Thousands of crab shells washed up on beach

Beach-goers have been urged "not to panic" by the sight of thousands of washed-up crab shells on the Anglesey shore-line. Lorry driver Richard Lee was out for a walk with his friends when he came across thousands of the spider crab carcasses on Aberffraw Bay. He said it was "quite...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy