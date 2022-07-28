ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany thanks mom ‘for the genetics’ on offseason trip

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend is enjoying part of her summer vacation in Manhattan.

Earlier this week, Brittany Williams — who has been dating the Bills quarterback for several years — shared a collection of photos from her recent trip, where she dined at TriBeCa eatery Locanda Verde and spent quality time with her mom.

“Mom thanks for the genetics,” Williams wrote alongside the mother-daughter snap.

Brittany Williams, the longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, thanked her mom “for the genetics” in a recent Instagram Story.
Brittany Williams ventured to Wyoming this summer with Josh Allen.
In addition to New York, Williams has made other pitstops this offseason, including a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Allen in early July. The couple took in a horseback riding adventure during their time out West.

“So much fun at @diamondcrossranch yesterday,” Williams posted on Instagram at the time.

Though Allen enjoyed the great outdoors with Williams, the 26-year-old quarterback is currently at training camp , where he is gearing up for his fifth NFL season.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams have dated for several years.
Brittany Williams joined Josh Allen for this year’s NFL Honors event on Feb. 10, 2022.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass at training camp on July 25, 2022.
The Bills are entering the season with the Super Bowl on their minds after they were bounced from the divisional round in January following an epic shootout against the Chiefs. Kansas City won the game, 42-36 , with Buffalo’s offense never touching the ball in overtime. The league has since changed its overtime rules for the postseason , therefore allowing both teams to touch the ball moving forward.

When the Bills open the season on the road on Sept. 8 against the Super Bowl champion Rams, expect Williams — and fellow members of Bills Mafia — to be cheering on Buffalo from inside SoFi Stadium.

