An American in Paris: organist Rhoda Scott's remarkable career in Jazz

Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'
AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' pays homage to Black queer music history
BEYONCE: (Singing) Oh, baby, baby, you won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. SUMMERS: And today, we get to hear what Beyonce was talking about in that ubiquitous single. She has just released her new album, "Renaissance." And music journalist Danyel Smith joins us. She is the author of the book "Shine Bright: A Very Personal History Of Black Women In Pop." Thanks for being here, Danyel.
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
Audio will be available later today. A new Beyonce album is like a solar eclipse in pop music: rare and spectacular. But what are some other summer releases? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Reanna Cruz from the Switched on Pop podcast.
Movies you missed: 'Moonstruck' was a hit for a reason
NICHOLAS CAGE: (As Ronny Cammareri) I'm in love with you. CHER: (As Loretta Castorini) Snap out of it. SIMON: "Moonstruck," about a woman who is caught between her fiance and his hotheaded younger brother. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOONSTRUCK") OLYMPIA DUKAKIS: (As Rose Castorini) Do you love him, Loretta?. CHER: (As...
Brace yourself, because Grace Cummings will blow you away
When I heard today's guest for the first time, I did a double take at my speakers because her voice is just incredible — she's like a force of nature. Her name is Grace Cummings; she's from Melbourne, Australia; and a little while ago, she came halfway around the world and performed in front of a live World Cafe audience. She also had a conversation with me about her new album, Storm Queen, how she discovered her voice and what "America" means to a person who grew up in Australia. Plus, she taught me and the audience a great Australian piece of slang, which you'll get to learn, too, later on in this session. We begin with her live performance of her song "Heaven." Brace yourself, because she will blow you away.
Actor Oscar Isaac
The actor is Emmy nominated for his co-starring role in Scenes from a Marriage. We talk about his latest projects, grief and fatherhood, and his evangelical Christian upbringing. "We grew up with a very, very real sense of the impending doom of the apocalypse," he says. Also, John Powers reviews...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
NICHELLE NICHOLS: (As Nyota Uhura) Hailing frequencies open, sir. DEL BARCO: Her character, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, whose last name derived from the Swahili word for freedom, was groundbreaking. Here's Nichols on NPR in 2011. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) NICHOLS: We were on a starship. I was head communications officer...
