Palm Beach County, FL

Florida woman caught on camera stealing $2,800 puppy from pet store

By Taylor Knight
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Florida woman was caught on camera snatching a $2,800 puppy from a pet shop — potentially putting the pooch in grave danger, the store owner said.

The brazen dognapper walked into Wet Kisses Pet Company in Lake Worth last week asking to look at the precious pup, according to WPTV .

After several minutes passed, she hid the white Pekingese-Maltese mix under her sweatshirt and walked out of the store, the local outlet reported.

“If the puppy gets stressed out in any way and the puppy doesn’t eat and it doesn’t get the supplements that we normally give, it could die,” store owner Susan Minix warned.

“We just want to get it back so it’s safe,” Minix told WPTV. “That’s the most important thing.”

Surveillance images from July 23 show the dognapper wearing a face mask, white baseball hat, light purple sweatshirt and black pants inside the store.

Since the brazen theft, Wet Kisses Pet Company requires customers to show their driver’s licenses to interact with any furry friends.

The Pekingese-Maltese mix is worth $2,800.
Wet Kisses Pet Company
Surveillance captured the woman walking out with the pup.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
The store increased their security measures to avoid another dog-napping.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Offi
Susan Minix is the owner of Wet Kisses Pet Company.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Minix is relying on the public and Palm Beach County detectives to return the pup safely since the dog’s microchip does not have tracking abilities.

“It’s an animal. It’s something important to me,” she said.

Anyone with details about the stolen puppy can call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.

