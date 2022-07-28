Oklahoma couple charged with felonies after police find toddler's burned remains

www.foxnews.com
Correctional officer killed at Oklahoma prison
HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday, a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility died after an inmate attack, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC). The ODOC said when a group of inmates were being returned to their housing area from recreation, an inmate attacked the officer. The...
'Scared me to death:' Seminole Police investigate shooting
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — Seminole Police are investigating a night out that almost cost a man his life, and left nursing home residents terrified. Fox 25 spoke with detective Gabriel Wind, who says a man got shot through his car window last night outside the 3 Horse Saloon. "It...
Man accused of attacking woman, teenager during road rage incident
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A road rage victim is healing after she said a man pulled her from her Jeep and attacked her in Oklahoma. Erica Ojeda was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her teenage daughter and young grandchild witnessed the ordeal. Ojeda said she...
Man’s Death Leads To Criminal Investigation In NW OKC
A man's death inside his northwest Oklahoma City home last Friday turned into a criminal investigation this week. Police officials said they did not suspect foul-play in the man’s death and said he likely died of natural causes. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
OSBI Searching For Leads In 36-Year-Old Cold Case
This year is the 36th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Judy Weichert, and the OSBI is looking for any evidence that may help them solve this cold case. Agents said she went for a run in Oklahoma City on July 28th, 1984 and was found more than two hours later, stabbed and sexually assaulted on the side of Sara Road just north of Northwest 122nd Street.
Oklahoma City police look into unsolved case from 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are looking into an unsolved case from 2021. On Thursday, Oklahoma City police said they need help investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 20, 2021. At 9:50 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Northwest 80th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
OSBI confirms child’s remains found, homicide investigation ongoing
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are investigating the murder of a toddler after the child’s remains were found on a property in Seminole. The Seminole Police Department received a tip reporting a possible child death just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. After...
Raid seizes contraband thought headed to Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed to be headed to state prisons was seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday. The department’s Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, according to a news release from Corrections Department spokesperson Josh Ward. Justin Brown, another spokesperson for the department, said few other details could be released because it involves an ongoing investigation into contraband being smuggled into prisons. Seized items included 31 cellphones, which have been used to run drug rings from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence, such as fights in 2019 at several state prisons that left one inmate dead and dozens injured. Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized. The grappling hooks were intended to retrieve the contraband, the Oklahoma Corrections Department said.
'We need the community's help': Oklahoma City police seek leads in 2021 homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved homicide from 2021. Police said officers responded to 117 NW 80th Street on February 20, 2021 after a victim was shot multiple times inside the house. The victim, 17-year-old Prince Fuller, was brought to OU...
Charges filed after jail damaged
Felony charges have been filed against two inmates at the county jail whose actions led to damage at the facility, according to Haskell County District Court records. Dayton Martin (alias Daetan Martin), 19, of McAlester and Allijerus Dontayle Parker, 27, of Beaumont, Texas, were each charged with injuring or burning public building and incitement to riot.
Prison ministry event aiming to reach Oklahoma youth before they’re incarcerated
A local prison ministry is reaching out to youth early on - before they end up in the justice system.
Cherokee Nation housing authority expands homeowner assistance program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cherokee Nation's housing authority is expanding their homeowner assistance fund program, which is aimed at helping eligible citizens experiencing financial struggles due to the pandemic. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the program will provide more stability and security for their citizens by relieving some...
New World Comic Con held at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comic books came to life at the New World Comic Con in Oklahoma City on Saturday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The event highlighted local creators and artists in and around the Metro, with everything from Sci-Fi movies, anime, all the way to superheroes. Organizer...
How to gain control of grasshoppers
Most gardeners respect living things. We tenderly tend to our flowers, various vegetables, and turf grasses. We spend time researching and studying ways to work with nature and accept grudgingly all the conditions that are thrown in our direction. Serious droughts, ice storms, and pests of all kinds don’t seem to faze us as we start to plan for the “next season.” However, just let a grasshopper come into view and we turn into warriors! Any method to destroy this pest is used including stomping on them, cutting them in half, and trying to drown the ugly insect with a stream of water. Nothing is beyond our imagination to try and mitigate the damage left behind by this ever-hungry flying insect. Perhaps some facts about the life cycle of the grasshopper would provide insight into how to manage it in our gardens.
