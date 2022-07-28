Oklahoma couple charged with felonies after police find toddler's burned remains

Most gardeners respect living things. We tenderly tend to our flowers, various vegetables, and turf grasses. We spend time researching and studying ways to work with nature and accept grudgingly all the conditions that are thrown in our direction. Serious droughts, ice storms, and pests of all kinds don’t seem to faze us as we start to plan for the “next season.” However, just let a grasshopper come into view and we turn into warriors! Any method to destroy this pest is used including stomping on them, cutting them in half, and trying to drown the ugly insect with a stream of water. Nothing is beyond our imagination to try and mitigate the damage left behind by this ever-hungry flying insect. Perhaps some facts about the life cycle of the grasshopper would provide insight into how to manage it in our gardens.

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO