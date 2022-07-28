Trump asserts 'absolute immunity' in civil suits around Jan. 6 actions

www.foxnews.com
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
Thomas has called for the review of rulings granting Americans the right to birth-control access, gay relationships, and marriage equality.
Ex-Trump attorney says his alleged phone call shows that he's 'melting down'
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer, says that Trump’s reported call to a January 6 committee witness signals to him that Trump is “melting down.”
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Man charged in Capitol riot tells Jan. 6 committee he wishes he hadn't bought Trump's election lies
WASHINGTON — A former Donald Trump supporter who admitted participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol told the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that the trust he placed in the former president had derailed his life and ruined his reputation. Stephen Ayres testified Tuesday that he had a...
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. He accused the Jan. 6 committee of broadcasting lies and said Republicans needed their own committee. "I would tell the Jan. 6 staff right now: preserve your documents because there's going to be a real committee," he...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question
Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
Ex-cult member Ginni Thomas may have fallen back into old habits with QAnon-backed conspiracy theories
Her history as both a former member of Lifespring and an anti-cult activist has prompted questions about her alignment with far-right conspiracy theories.
House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none
A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
Fact Check: Did Kamala Harris Announce Her Pronouns and Outfit in Meeting?
As "culture wars" continue to widen the partisan divide of the American political landscape, accusations of insensitivity or discrimination towards the political right are countered with narratives about "wokeness" and cancel culture aimed at the left. Vice President Kamala Harris became the latest focal point in this battle after she...
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
MSNBC
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices' opinions in a bid to save abortion rights, only to be thwarted by the unprecedented draft leak, according to a new CNN report
In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts privately tried to sway other justices ahead of the ruling, CNN reported. His persuasive efforts were thwarted in part by the unprecedented draft opinion leak, according to CNN. Supreme Court...
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
