ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

AP Exclusive: Verstappen says drivers limited in taming fans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rnJP_0gwSJEsw00

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Max Verstappen supports banning abusive fans from races, but the reigning Formula One champion believes drivers have limited influence in curbing the boorish behavior seen at recent events.

Verstappen called on F1 and race promoters to implement stronger deterrents to the unruliness in the grandstands.

Abusive behavior from spectators overshadowed the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago and fans — particularly women — used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans and team principal Christian Horner agreed that a zero tolerance policy is needed. Verstappen on Thursday told The Associated Press that increased security can help.

But when asked if Verstappen could directly calm fans himself, he pushed responsibility onto F1 and called for heightened security.

“I think that also needs to be up to the F1 organization, because they are the ones hosting and working together with the promoter to allow people in,” Verstappen told AP inside Red Bull’s motorhome at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m not in control of what fans are doing. It’s the same with any sport, you’re not in control of what the fans are going to do. But if you have a lot of security around, (they) might influence what people are doing in the grandstands. This is not only up to the drivers. It’s not only Austria, I think it’s happened all over the place.”

Verstappen believes the poor behavior of late is a deeper societal problem.

“You can put a lot of things in place, but at the end of the day it all comes down to education from a younger age: where you grew up, where you went to school,” Verstappen said. “That’s where it also already starts, because I don’t think these people got motivated by what we’re doing (in F1) to do these kind of things.

“This is something which has started from a younger age, and this is what they think is fine.”

He said banning fans from attending future races is “a strong penalty and I fully agree with that. But will you fully change that person? Probably not.”

Verstappen drew a parallel with bad behavior at F1 races to rowdy soccer fans, and said social media platforms should do “a lot more” to stem online abuse.

“It’s the same in football where people get stadium bans, that doesn’t mean that someone in five years’ time won’t do it again,” said Verstappen said. “They might risk a stadium ban, (because) some people just don’t think, or just do what they like.”

There is a month-long summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix before a doubleheader in Belgium and the Netherlands. Those two races, like Austria, will be packed with legions of orange-shirted Verstappen fans dubbed “The Orange Army.”

Verstappen was asked earlier Thursday if he was concerned it is his supporters misbehaving, but he doesn’t think the Orange Army was responsible for all the issues in Austria.

“I think in general they all behave quite well, just a few individuals didn’t,” he said.

Verstappen, winner of seven of the first 12 races this season, has a 63-point lead over Charles Leclerc of Ferrari headed into Sunday’s race. The 24-year-old has tallied 27 career victories, but with a decade or more of racing potentially in his future, he could be eyeing Lewis Hamilton’s mark of 103 victories and the record seven championships shared by Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

“You need a bit of luck, to be at the right team at the right time for a long time to be incredibly successful,” he said. “Of course (Hamilton’s) an amazing driver, arguably one of the best ever. But you need to have the team to be that dominant.”

Verstappen’s dramatic title win last year, where he passed Hamilton on the last lap, increased his huge popularity at home. But it didn’t change how he approaches his craft, which he learned from his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen.

“It’s great to have that support, but I know I’ll try to do my best anyway. That’s how I grew up, that’s how my dad always worked with me,” he said. “You have to look at yourself after the race weekend: ‘Did I extract everything I could out of it?’

“It doesn’t matter if you have millions of followers or not, you have to look at yourself first. They don’t put any extra pressure on me to perform.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Michael Schumacher
ESPN

Max Verstappen says power unit issue was 'painful' in Hungary qualifying

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Max Verstappen said he simply lost power on his final qualifying run at the Hungarian Grand Prix, leaving him tenth on the grid for Sunday's race. Verstappen looked in contention for pole position, which was claimed by Mercedes' George Russell ahead of the two Ferraris, but made a mistake on his first run in Q3 and then lost power on the outlap ahead of his second attempt.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Michael Masi: Former F1 race director reveals death threats after Max Verstappen claimed Formula One title

Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale

Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taming#Red Bull
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Shocked By Hungarian GP Win

Max Verstappen put in an incredible performance for Red Bull in the Hungarian Grand Prix. After starting in tenth position following engine issues in qualifying, Verstappen powered through the field to go ahead and take the victory. P10 ⇢ P1 🏆 Comeback complete ✅ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 https://t.co/8aeoCIorHl...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Fernando Alonso will replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin!

Wowser. The 41-year old has signed a multi-year deal with Aston that’ll see him line up against Lance Stroll. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. It’s a good job TopGear.com isn’t a bookie: when we rattled through the list of candidates to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, we had Alonso down at 50-1. And now look what’s happened.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Associated Press

World Cups runneth over: Soccer slates cancel a luge weekend

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Soccer’s World Cup forced the cancellation of a luge World Cup. The International Luge Federation said Monday that what was scheduled as the opening weekend of its World Cup season — Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in Igls, Austria — has been called off. The reason: The FIFA World Cup was taking up too much of the available television schedule, and that meant the luge events wouldn’t be able to be aired live in Europe. Luge’s World Cup is now set to begin on the weekend of Dec. 2, a previously scheduled race weekend also in Igls. The group stages of the FIFA World Cup will be completed by then, and fewer matches in Qatar each day opened more potential television windows for luge.
FIFA
The Independent

Charles Leclerc all but concedes title to Max Verstappen after Ferrari blunder

Charles Leclerc all but conceded the world championship to Max Verstappen after he admitted it is going to be “very difficult” to stop his rival following another Ferrari blunder at the Hungarian Grand Prix.Verstappen takes an 80-point advantage into the sport’s one-month shutdown – the equivalent of more than three victories with just nine to play – after he claimed the eighth win of his title defence at the Hungaroring following a superb drive from 10th on the grid.Lewis Hamilton started seventh and finished second – following his late charge through the field – with pole-sitter George Russell third.After Leclerc...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

Sebastian Vettel is retiring: A sentence all Formula One fans dreaded hearing. Vettel surprised everyone when he took to social media and announced the news himself on Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was very Vettel like. The German announced his retirement in the first sentence he spoke. Vettel then described...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A with a shoulder injury. After the United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland — a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid — tests in Turin on Monday revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder” and will be out for at least three weeks.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy