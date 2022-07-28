ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' trade of Benintendi could be just the start

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sy4VY_0gwSJC7U00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals could have waited until closer to the trade deadline to deal All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, perhaps getting a slightly better offer in the process, but consummating their move with the Yankees for three pitching prospects late Wednesday provided one largely unintended benefit.

They’ll have more time to work on trading everyone else.

The trade of Benintendi, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is likely the first of many for Kansas City ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. They are mired in another losing season, their biggest goal staving off 100 losses once again, yet have an abundance of players capable of putting a contending team over the top down the stretch.

That includes Whit Merrifield, a two-time All-Star who can play just about any position; right-hander Brad Keller, a consistent starter who could provide an upgrade to the back of a rotation; and relievers Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow, both of whom have electric stuff and proven ability to close games.

“We’ve been pretty open with clubs,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said Thursday, “and really, right now, I think we’re in a position where we don’t have to be the aggressor. The players we have remaining have years on their contract. We don’t have to be the aggressor. But over the next 24-to-48 hours, we’ll have a more clear picture of who seriously wants to acquire some of the players we have on this team, and I think it’ll get interesting. I don’t know where it will go.”

The Royals have been active in the trade market ever since it became clear that they weren’t going to contend.

Last month, they dealt struggling designated hitter Carlos Santana to the surprising Mariners for developing pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Flemming. And earlier this month, they sent the No. 35 pick in the amateur draft to the Braves for infielder CJ Alexander, right-hander Andrew Hoffman and outfielder Drew Waters.

Throw in the deal for Benintendi and the Royals have landed six minor league pitchers in about a month.

“I don’t think you can go wrong with pitching,” Picollo explained. “I think getting deeper on the pitching end is important. And we have a nucleus of position players establishing themselves as major leaguers and we can build around that.”

Indeed, the Royals are in the midst of bringing a whole new core to the majors. Bobby Witt Jr. has solidified his place at shortstop with star potential; MJ Melendez is the heir to aging fan favorite Salvador Perez behind the plate; and Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino have stuck after also making their big league debuts this season.

So it makes sense to trade the 33-year-old Merrifield, who doesn’t fit the profile of a young team trying to turn the corner, and Barlow and Staumont, talented relievers who might be gone anyway by the time the Royals are ready to contend.

Especially if the return is players capable of helping whenever that time arrives.

In the deal for Benintendi, the Royals got 23-year-old Chandler Champlain, who has an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio at Low-A Tampa; 24-year-old T.J. Sikkema, who has dominated hitters at High-A Hudson Valley after missing last season with a lat injury; and 22-year-old Beck Way, who also is at Hudson Valley and is 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA this season.

“We generally have some projections when we think they’ll be ready, but we were focused on the best package we’d get back,” Picollo said. “We’re all seeing guys moving through systems pretty quickly now, but there has to be performance and then there has to be opportunity for guys to pitch or play in the major leagues.”

That’s another benefit of dealing veterans such as Benintendi and Merrifield: It gives youngsters more chances to play.

Maikel Garcia, who struck out in his big league debut in Toronto earlier this month, will apparently be the first. The 22-year-old infielder was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday to fill Benintendi’s spot on the roster.

Waters and fellow outfielder Brewer Hicklen could be next as they continue to progress at Triple-A Omaha.

“I think we’re all very encouraged by the last month. We’re not 10 games over .500 but we’re basically right at .500,” Picollo said. “When we evaluate this team going into ’23, a lot of questions of certain players need to be answered, and that’s what the last 70 games left will represent.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy

MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Wyatt Mills
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brad Keller
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yankees
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock

Even after acquiring Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin, the New York Mets are still on the lookout for more offensive reinforcements. However, they may have to end their pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets hold an interest […] The post Rumor: Mets’ pursuit of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits possible roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle for cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday. The 27-year-old Misiewicz, who will be added to the Royals’ 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season with a 4.61 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he had a 3.65 ERA in 13 appearances. Misiewicz made his big league debut in 2020 and led Seattle in appearances in each of his first two seasons, including a career-best 66 last season, when his 19 holds ranked eighth in the American League. Misiewicz was teammates in Seattle with Wyatt Mills, whom the Royals acquired from the Mariners on June 27.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy