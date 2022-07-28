Grounded Officially Releases September 27, Many More Features Coming

www.gamespot.com
Related
Land of Lustrous Chapter 98 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates
Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss' Most Anticipated Game is a PlayStation Exclusive
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed what his most anticipated game is at the moment and it's a game that will only be on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Xbox currently doesn't have any major first-party games coming this fall as the platform holder was betting big on Bethesda's Starfield eating up everyone's time. Sadly, the game was delayed from November 2022 to some undisclosed date in 2023. As of right now, the game is slated to release in the first half of next year, much to the disappointment of fans who were looking to dig deep into Bethesda's highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.
Gamespot
Among Us Almost Wasn't Among Us In 2019
Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander recently revealed support for Among Us almost ended in 2019--the period right before it took off on a meteoric rise. Speaking on an Overcome podcast episode, Bromander said the team nearly dropped Among Us to work on other projects. "We were basically done with it at...
Gamespot
Sony Expects PS5 Stock To Improve In Time For The Holiday Season
Since it first launched in late 2020, PlayStation 5 consoles have been challenging to purchase due to ongoing stock constraints. To prevent these issues during the upcoming holiday season like we saw last year, Sony will be increasing production. "We intend to take action to increase user engagement in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Legend of Zero
Sign In to follow. Follow Legend of Zero, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Pokemon Presents Will Include Scarlet And Violet News On August 3
The Pokemon Company has announced that a new look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be streamed on August 3 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on its YouTube channel. The developer says that its latest Pokemon Presents showcase will also feature updates on other Pokemon apps and video games on Wednesday.
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
Gamespot
Sony Worries Players Could Jump To Xbox If Microsoft Owns Call Of Duty
Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently being scrutinized by regulatory bodies across the world, and in Brazil, Sony's official response to that government's questions has been published. According to those documents, Sony believes that once Microsoft owns the Call of Duty franchise as part of the acquisition, it'll have the power to influence users' console choices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#408) - August 1, 2022
Let me be the first to welcome you all to August. It's the first day of the month and a Monday, and you've just got to love when that stuff syncs up like that. Today's Wordle answer is a little unpredictable but completely manageable, and luckily for you all, I'm here to help with any headaches the word might cause. So let's get right into it, yeah?
Gamespot
Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, And More PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts
Over a dozen PlayStation exclusives are now on sale as part of PlayStation's Summer Sale, including recent hits such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. It’s also a great time to cross some older games off your backlog list, as God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and more are also included in the savings. Discounts can be found across a wide variety of retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, although Amazon.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Gamespot
Another World Quest
Sign In to follow. Follow Another World Quest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Kingdom Draw
Sign In to follow. Follow Kingdom Draw, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Sign In to follow. Follow Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
After the Inferno
Sign In to follow. Follow After the Inferno, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Gamespot
ShadowSENSE.
Sign In to follow. Follow ShadowSENSE., and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Third Wild
Sign In to follow. Follow Third Wild, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0