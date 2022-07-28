A fire sparked by flammable materials near overheated fan destroys home in Walla Walla

keprtv.com
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Head-On Collision on Interstate 84 Kills 1, Seriously Injures Another
A head-on collision on Interstate 84 Friday night left one person dead and another seriously injured. The Oregon State Police responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 216. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
FOX 11 and 41
Battery causes fire at Washington Sate Penitentiary
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a Washington State Penitentiary pump house started a fire Thursday. That lithium ion battery caused an estimated $35,000 in damages according to the Walla Walla Fire Department. Walla Walla Fire Department determined the fire under control after...
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
With fire season here, crews give a glimpse into the daily life of a firefighter
PASCO, Wash. — We're in the thick of fire season and crews are out responding to several calls every day to protect our community. "With the heat coming in, we're starting to get a lot more grass fires. We had a pretty wet spring so everything is growing pretty tall and now that it's starting to dry out it's starting to burn," said Matt McClendon with Pasco Fire Department.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH WITH WRONG-WAY DRIVER ON INTERSTATE 84 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez,...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Fire leaders share do's and don'ts during fire season
PASCO, Wash. — With warm summer days still upon us, fire leaders are raising awareness on how you can keep yourself and your home safe from fires. Fire leaders said while they were encouraging you to mow down weeds and tall grass during spring, conditions have changed. Ben Shearer...
FOX 11 and 41
Small Fire Makes Big Smoke
RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire Scorches 115 Acres In Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE: REIGNITION. 7-29-22 10:50. Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted. 29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Searching For Weekend Assault Suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After brutal week for hydroplanes, 1 pulls off perfect weekend to claim the Columbia Cup
The victory made up for his four-year drought on the Columbia River.
Friday Afternoon Wheat Field Fire in Central Washington
WALLA WALLA - According to the Walla Walla County Sheriffs Office a wheat field caught fire Friday afternoon just North of Walla Walla Washington near Valley Grove Road.The fire department and law enforcement were quickly on the scene working to contain the fire and warning people to avoid the area.
point2homes.com
4915 Cleveland Lane, Pasco, Franklin County, WA, 99301
MLS# 263376 Welcome home to West Pasco!This 1840 sf rambler features single story living at it's best! Enter into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and its' west facing front window that floods the space with natural sunlight! The split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and full bath on one side of the house, while the generously size primary bedroom and bath (with newly updated walk-in shower) is located on the opposite side. Between the two is the impressive kitchen/dining combo and family room. The kitchen features an oversized island (roomie enough to seat up to 6 people) stainless steel appliance package (including gas range), dual pantries, vaulted ceilings and adjacent laundry. The fully fenced corner lot is .26 acres and features a pergola, space for raised garden beds and additional parking on the sides of the house for a camper, boat, or toy trailer. Included with the home are the hot tub, outdoor seating furniture and fire pit./Renae Quigley/CELL: 509-460-1882/Keller Williams Columbia Basin//
La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver
PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Two hurt in highway crash at Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
Truck carrying potatoes crashes south of Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — A semi-truck carrying potatoes crashed near Othello Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said the truck rolled as it was turning east from Sagehill road onto SR 24, about five miles south of town. The crash is not blocking the road, but potatoes did spill from the truck. Crews are now working to tow the truck out...
37-year-old John R Parks and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock injured in a two-vehicle crash (Walla Walla County, WA)
Authorities identified 37-year-old John R Parks, of Moses Lake, and 26-year-old Ethan T Adcock, of Richland, as the victims who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Wednesday in Walla Walla County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 12 at...
KEPR
Franklin County Mobile Unit ready to respond in the heat
Pasco, Wash. — As boats hit the river for Water Follies this weekend and family and friends gather to watch the show, emergency personnel reminds folks to be cautious of the heat. If you find yourself in need of assistance, the brand new 2022 Franklin County Mobile Command Unit...
Comments / 0