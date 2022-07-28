ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Yankees New York Could Reunite With Before the Trade Deadline

By Gary Phillips
 4 days ago

From David Robertson to Ian Kennedy and Brandon Drury, here are some ex-Yankees that New York could target before next week's deadline

With the trade deadline looming, several players with prior ties to the Yankees organization may be on the move.

Could New York give any of them another chance?

Reunions haven’t worked out well for the Yankees this season, but every attempt thus far has come with minimal expectations, if any at all. The brief returns of Shane Greene, Manny Bañuelos and Greg Bird – all on minor league deals – should not stop Brian Cashman from pursuing more impactful former pinstripers who can help the club down the stretch.

Cashman already acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals on Wednesday, giving New York a contact hitting outfielder who can balance the lineup. With the outfield already addressed, here are a few ex-Yankees who could be available and useful to the team once again.

Former Yankees That New York Could Target Before Trade Deadline

Will these ex-Yankees return to the Bronx in a trade, added to New York's roster ahead of the trade deadline?

Reds 2B/3B Brandon Drury

Drury spent just 18 games with the Yankees in 2018 after struggling with blurred vision and migraines, but he’s enjoying a career year with the lowly Reds. Drury is versatile – he can also play some outfield – offers a mix of pop and contact, and would give New York an alternative to the struggling Josh Donaldson.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs CL David Robertson

Robertson has already enjoyed two stints with the Yankees and won the 2009 World Series with the club. This year, he’s returned to dominance as the Cubs’ closer and could help a Yankees bullpen that just lost Michael King .

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks RP Ian Kennedy

Once a top prospect with the Yankees, Kennedy is another familiar face who could add depth to New York’s bullpen. The former starter has some closing experience and is enjoying another strong season in Arizona.

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks CL Mark Melancon

Like Kennedy, Melancon is experienced, began his career in New York, and now pitches for the Diamondbacks. He’s had some hiccups this year, but the Yankees wouldn’t be asking him to close with Clay Holmes in place.

Pirates SP José Quintana

Once a teenaged Yankees prospect, Quintana has never played for the team at the major league level. But he’s enjoying a turnaround season in Pittsburgh and could be a consolation prize for teams that miss out on Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo and Oakland’s Frankie Montas – two big arms the Yankees have been linked to.

Cubs RP Chris Martin

Martin is another ex-Yankee in the Cubs’ bullpen, but he hasn’t been nearly as successful as Robertson. Still, he could provide depth for a relief unit that has been without several key pieces this season.

Marlins 1B/OF Garrett Cooper

A rookie with the Yankees in 2017, Cooper is not a perfect fit as a natural first baseman. But he’s played some outfield, and he’s got a bit of pop to go along with a respectable average and on-base percentage if New York wants to beef up its offensive depth some more.

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter ( @GaryHPhillips ). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York City, NY
