WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side

I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO