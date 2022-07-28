ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Is Finally Getting a Dedicated Boba Shop — Two, Actually

By Clair Lorell
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
The Debauchery Of New Orleans

I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit that I had a totally naive and erroneous view of the French Quarter of New Orleans…which was light on jazz and Creole and heavy on debauchery. The French Quarter Of Debauchery In New Orleans. I’m a world traveler who has been to 139...
Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans

Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
Study ranks New Orleans murder rate increase as worst in the nation

(The Center Square) — New Orleans tops the list for the largest increase in homicides among America's 50 largest cities, according to a recent analysis. A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranks New Orleans' homicide rate of 14.06 cases per 100,000 residents as the worst in the nation, using a methodology that's weighed half on homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2022, and half on changes in homicide rates in the last two years.
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals

How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana

Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
Potential tear-down off Metairie Road gets a contemporary remake when new owners see its potential

Time was of the essence when Krista and Clayton Madere went house shopping in New Orleans at the height of the pandemic. Clayton, an engineer with Shell Oil, was being transferred from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, and the couple wanted to find a house before the start of the fall 2020 school year (their daughter Kylie is a student at LSU, and their son Cole was starting his freshman year in high school).
Here's where to find free school supplies this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Several organizations are hosting Back-To-School events this weekend where you can get free school supplies or health care screenings. Enjoy free food, school supplies, community vendors, health screenings and more. The event runs from 11:30am - 4pm on Sunday, July 31st at the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans. There are no tickets for this event. Visit the Aetna tent when you arrive to get a wristband.
