New Orleans Is Finally Getting a Dedicated Boba Shop — Two, Actually

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Where is New Orleans only 360-degree view?
No view of Orleans like the "vue" from the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
The New Orleans Coast Guard reacts to an oil discharge near Kenner, La
Coast Guards from the New Orleans watchstanders responded to an oil discharge from a tanker ship yesterday on the lower Mississippi River near Kenner, La.
NOLA.com
White Linen Night brings art show openings and a block party to the Warehouse District on Saturday
In Ukrainian-born artist Alexander Stolin’s painting “Sand Castles,” two boys build an elaborate sandcastle with tall spires and thick walls as waves crash just beyond them. A couple of sea birds seem to watch in the foreground. But the background is more ominous, with dark clouds dropping rain and a couple of aircraft carriers in the distance.
The Debauchery Of New Orleans
I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit that I had a totally naive and erroneous view of the French Quarter of New Orleans…which was light on jazz and Creole and heavy on debauchery. The French Quarter Of Debauchery In New Orleans. I’m a world traveler who has been to 139...
hwy.co
Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans
Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant
If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
KTBS
Study ranks New Orleans murder rate increase as worst in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Orleans tops the list for the largest increase in homicides among America's 50 largest cities, according to a recent analysis. A WalletHub study released Wednesday ranks New Orleans' homicide rate of 14.06 cases per 100,000 residents as the worst in the nation, using a methodology that's weighed half on homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2022, and half on changes in homicide rates in the last two years.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Ochsner hospitals
How did the Ochsner name end up on hospitals and clinics? Where was the first Ochsner hospital located?. Although the Ochsner hospitals and clinics bear the name of Dr. Alton Ochsner, he was one of five physicians to establish the first one in 1942. Ochsner was a native of South Dakota who came to New Orleans in 1927 and became director of surgery at the Tulane University School of Medicine. In 1939, he was among the first doctors in the world to identify cigarette smoking as a cause of lung cancer.
NOLA.com
White Linen Night, New Orleans’ steamy summertime art party, returns Aug. 6.
Damn the thermometer, full speed ahead. White Linen Night, one of New Orleans’ sultriest soirees, takes place on Saturday evening, Aug. 6. As many as 20,000 fashionable art lovers are expected to swarm Julia Street during the annual gallery stroll. Elegant summer-white attire is suggested, but heaven knows there’s no dress code.
NOLA.com
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana
Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
NOLA.com
Potential tear-down off Metairie Road gets a contemporary remake when new owners see its potential
Time was of the essence when Krista and Clayton Madere went house shopping in New Orleans at the height of the pandemic. Clayton, an engineer with Shell Oil, was being transferred from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, and the couple wanted to find a house before the start of the fall 2020 school year (their daughter Kylie is a student at LSU, and their son Cole was starting his freshman year in high school).
New Orleans residents are concerned that Mayor Cantrell is traveling too much
This trip would have been her third international trip in less than two months.
NOLA.com
Loony Mardi Gras krewe's prank has a happy ending, despite the $943.52 penalty
Once in a while, things work out exactly as they should. In this case, what started as an elaborate prank may breathe new life into a low-profile landmark. Last winter, a secretive Carnival organization called the Virtual Krewe of Vaporwave achieved a subversive coup. The group of avant-garde artists produced...
Here's where to find free school supplies this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Several organizations are hosting Back-To-School events this weekend where you can get free school supplies or health care screenings. Enjoy free food, school supplies, community vendors, health screenings and more. The event runs from 11:30am - 4pm on Sunday, July 31st at the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans. There are no tickets for this event. Visit the Aetna tent when you arrive to get a wristband.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ brings small Louisiana community into the spotlight
The area of Downtown Houma was used for much of the filming of the movie, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing', the film that put the city on the map.
