WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side

South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County
Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car. According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night
Want to rent your own 14-acre private island in Minnesota? You can do just that for a cheaper price than you'd imagine. You can find more information on this cabin from Airbnb here. It's available for rent now. Story Source: Airbnb, Only In Your State Minnesota. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA...
Is Iowa Sweet Corn Better Than Minnesota & South Dakota’s?
There's another little-known border battle that will become very evident in the next several weeks between Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. All the players have been in training since this spring and now it's time for you to bring your best game out of the field. The cornfield!. YUM: South...
Minnesota Lottery Winners Love Story Becomes a ‘Pizza’ History!
It wasn't a love of money, but a love of one another that led to the first Minnesota Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot since the state joined the game in 2010. No this doesn't mean this couple won the national Mega Millions Lottery. That jackpot continues to grow. After no winner on Wednesday night, the national Mega Millions prize is up to $1.02 billion!
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
Have You Had the Best Fair Food In South Dakota and the Five State Area?
One of my dearest friends spends hours watching food preparation and recipe shows, with and without her cat at her side. Your first thought may be "that is weird!" But, not so fast!. She's not alone, in fact, she is one of over 58 million women who are watching the...
The Strong Links Between South Dakota Farm Folks And Town Folks
I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.
Hiker Dies in South Dakota Badlands, Social Media Challenge Goes Wrong
One person has died after a known social media challenge gained popularity in the Midwest which features South Dakota's Badlands National Park. According to the Associated Press, a 22 year-old from St. Louis, MO. Maxwell Right, took the hiking challenge with a friend ran out of water and died from dehydration. His companion, a 21 year-old also from Missouri, was flown to a Rapid City hospital suffering from dehydration and exposure.
How Many South Dakota Fairs Will You Attend This Month? [LIST]
When you think of all the things you can do at a county or state fair it's like imagining you're walking into a candy store or toy store for the first time. There is so much to see, do, and eat!. Such a wide variety of entertainment. From your toddler...
South Dakota is 6 Hours Away From One of the Worst Places to Live
"This place sucks." We've all said this after some minor South Dakota inconvenience. We all have done it. But, I don't think any of us mean it. After all, living in Sioux Falls is pretty darn good. In fact, the whole upper midwest is pretty sweet. According to a survey...
Where Does South Dakota Rank on America’s Ugliest States List?
Nobody wants to be called ugly, right? Not even states. A website called Thrillist recently compiled a list ranking all 50 states from the ugliest to the most attractive. Just to clarify, we are talking about the scenic beauty of each state and not the attractiveness level of the residents living in it.
Are 4th of July Fireworks Grounded Forever at Mount Rushmore?
The possibility of South Dakota lighting the fuse on any future fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills is looking as if it will be grounded for the foreseeable future. This news comes on the heels of a federal court ruling that sided with the National Park Service...
Charming Iowa Town Named Most Underrated City in Entire State
There's no shortage of charming towns when it comes to the state of Iowa, but some stand out more than others. And one town, in particular, has admirers from every corner of the Hawkeye State. It's a place every Iowan should visit at least once, as it's one of the...
Is South Dakota a Best or Worst School System State?
When determining the answer to the question about where South Dakota stands as far as school systems go, there is a lot to unpack. When I see this kind of statistics I think to myself, that one of the reasons people always mention when talking about why they moved or live in Sioux Falls, is the school system.
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Family Dollar Recalls Hundreds Of Products
If you shop any Family Dollar stores in the area check the products you have recently purchased. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products. The 425 items recalled include many over-the-counter products sold at Family Dollar stores,...
Remember Which Country Music Legend Ran for Governor in Tennessee?
Tennessee has been inextricably associated with country music ever since the commercial roots of the genre, but do you remember which country icon actually ran for governor in his home state?. It's not terribly unusual for country stars to be involved in local and state politics in Nashville and in...
