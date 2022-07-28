ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A 'Wawa Station' Is Coming to Philly's Regional Rail Service

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

New SEPTA train station name is a ‘classic’

MIDDLETOWN — The new SEPTA train station will have a “classic” name for the neighborhood. SEPTA officials announced that the new Regional Rail station on West Baltimore Pike will bear the name “Wawa,” thanks to a naming rights agreement announced Wednesday. Officials called the agreement...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, PA
Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Chester Heights, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Regional Rail#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Wawa Station#The Media Elwyn Line#Media
phillyyimby.com

Facade Rises at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia

The area to the west of the 30th Street Station in University City, West Philadelphia, is expanding significantly, where the 14-acre Schuylkill Yards project is underway. 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the latest tower rising in the area, has reached a new milestone as curtain wall assembly has begun. Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, the skyscraper will rise to a height of 361 feet and 28 stories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Asa Jackson, 40, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Mark A. Kearney for illegally possessing a loaded firearm. In March...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?

Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Burglar Hits Philly Vesper Club, Steals Liquor and Cash

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Vesper Club located at 223 S Sydenham Street. On July 20, 2022, a Philadelphia bar was burglarized by an unknown black male. The suspect gained entry to the Vesper Club by breaking the front door glass with a brick and entering the bar. While inside, the suspect collected numerous bottles of liquor, broke open two cash drawers and took an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Multiple Overnight Shootings Across The City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating multiple overnight shootings across the city. A 54 year-old woman was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday night. Police identified the woman as Mary Fisher of Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue. Our cameras also spotted the window of a car shot out. Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened after a large gathering, and an apparent fight inside a nearby house. In addition to surveillance video, police say they recovered three cell phones from the scene. They hope one of them will lead to the shooter. Police say a 54-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Member of Philly Music Group Shot Dead Outside Home

A founding member of Philadelphia music group, who once rubbed elbow with former President Barack Obama, was shot to death outside of his home Wednesday night, police said. Loved ones of 26-year-old Joelill “Jaylill” Foy remember him as a father with a golden voice. "Don’t need a microphone,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy