A 'Wawa Station' Is Coming to Philly's Regional Rail Service

This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
Air conditioning is key in Philly’s hot neighborhoods, but resources are limited
There are few trees on Felicia Ashley’s block in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia. Inside her rowhome, her young nieces and nephew watch TV. It’s sweltering, because the air conditioning unit near the kitchen doesn’t work. “That A/C is older than me,” she said. Ashley...
New SEPTA train station name is a ‘classic’
MIDDLETOWN — The new SEPTA train station will have a “classic” name for the neighborhood. SEPTA officials announced that the new Regional Rail station on West Baltimore Pike will bear the name “Wawa,” thanks to a naming rights agreement announced Wednesday. Officials called the agreement...
Recycling in Philly: How to get a bin, what to put in it, and everything else you need to know
Philadelphia has had a citywide municipal recycling program with curbside collection since 1989. It’s a single-stream process (i.e. you throw everything into one bin) and there’s a pickup scheduled every week. Streets Department workers collected an average of 1,200 tons of recycling weekly last year, which is less...
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Car show and street festival returns to South Philadelphia
The largest summer street festival in South Philadelphia returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday, bringing hundreds of car lovers to the neighborhood.
Facade Rises at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in University City, West Philadelphia
The area to the west of the 30th Street Station in University City, West Philadelphia, is expanding significantly, where the 14-acre Schuylkill Yards project is underway. 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the latest tower rising in the area, has reached a new milestone as curtain wall assembly has begun. Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, the skyscraper will rise to a height of 361 feet and 28 stories.
Philly task force issues recommendations to eliminate home appraising bias
A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country. The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes...
Philly residents are blitzing the city Saturday, gadgets jutting from cars, to record heat and pollution
Meeka Outlaw mounted a temperature sensor to the front passenger-side window of her navy blue Nissan Altima just before daybreak Saturday, then attached an air-pollution sensor to the rear passenger side, waiting for it to blink green and let her know the mission was a go. Concerned that the air-pollution...
North Philly community members against gun violence stage 'peace ride'
Community members against gun violence traveled from 15th and Diamond streets to the Mander Recreation Center by foot, bicycle and car on a “peace ride” Saturday morning.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Asa Jackson, 40, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Mark A. Kearney for illegally possessing a loaded firearm. In March...
Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?
Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
Shoppers line up to welcome Sharswood’s first supermarket in decades
For the first time in at least 50 years, the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia has a supermarket. The neighborhood was ready. On Thursday, the first day of business, shoppers started lining up in the parking lot nearly three hours before the supermarket opened. Longtime resident Cynthia Scott went through...
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
Burglar Hits Philly Vesper Club, Steals Liquor and Cash
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Vesper Club located at 223 S Sydenham Street. On July 20, 2022, a Philadelphia bar was burglarized by an unknown black male. The suspect gained entry to the Vesper Club by breaking the front door glass with a brick and entering the bar. While inside, the suspect collected numerous bottles of liquor, broke open two cash drawers and took an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.
Philadelphia Police Investigating Multiple Overnight Shootings Across The City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating multiple overnight shootings across the city. A 54 year-old woman was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday night. Police identified the woman as Mary Fisher of Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue. Our cameras also spotted the window of a car shot out. Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened after a large gathering, and an apparent fight inside a nearby house. In addition to surveillance video, police say they recovered three cell phones from the scene. They hope one of them will lead to the shooter. Police say a 54-year-old...
Member of Philly Music Group Shot Dead Outside Home
A founding member of Philadelphia music group, who once rubbed elbow with former President Barack Obama, was shot to death outside of his home Wednesday night, police said. Loved ones of 26-year-old Joelill “Jaylill” Foy remember him as a father with a golden voice. "Don’t need a microphone,...
