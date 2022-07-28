Royals' trade of Benintendi could be just the start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore’s first game without Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and the Orioles matched their 2021 win total with a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Hours after the Orioles traded their longest-tenured player and fan favorite, with Mancini going to Houston in a three-team deal, they won their 52nd game to get back over .500 and within 2 1/2 games of the American League’s final wildcard spot. Baltimore was 52-110 last season. Spenser Watkins (4-1) struck out five without a walk over six innings. The only run allowed by the right-hander was on a solo homer by Corey Seager in the sixth inning. Seager’s 24th homer came after he missed three games because of a contusion after fouling a ball off his lower right leg last Thursday. The All-Star shortstop returned to the lineup as the designated hitter

