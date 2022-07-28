www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Related
Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges
A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
Auburn Woman Arrested on Three Seneca Falls Bench Warrants
A 21-year-old Auburn woman has been arrested on three separate bench warrants issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court. Kelsey Davoli is accused of failing to appear in court for three prior arrests. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the top stories on...
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card in Tompkins County
Your help is needed in helping identify the two people accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items in Tompkins County. State Police say an elderly woman discovered her wallet was missing on July 23rd while in Cortland. She later discovered her credit card was used at Walgreens and Target in the town of Lansing. Troopers say the wallet also had some cash inside of it and the duo accused of stealing the credit card spent about one-THOUSAND dollars.
Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Trespassing Complaint
A 66-year-old Seneca Falls man was arrested following the investigation into a trespassing complaint in the city. Martin Ches is accused of entering and remaining at a property from which he had previously been banned. It was also determined that the property owner also had an Order of Protection in effect against Ches.
Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home
Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
Penn Yan Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License
Penn Yan Police ticketed a 30-year-old Penn Yan man for allegedly driving on a suspended license. Dikeedrin Flores was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was released to appear in court at a later date. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
Family of Victim Reacts to Murder Plea
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- An Elmira man will spend 20 years to life in prison, after pleading guilty to a murder dating back almost two years. Eugene Cade was set to go to trial in a little over a week for the 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll during a home invasion robbery. The victim's family gathered at the Chemung County courthouse, after Cade pleaded guilty to second degree murder in satisfaction of the other charges against him.
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
waynetimes.com
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
Cat Perishes in Yates County Camper Fire
The cause of a Sunday afternoon camper fire in Yates County remains under investigation. Rushville and Potter firefighters were called to 4521 Ward Simmons Road in Potter for a fifth-wheel camper that caught on fire. The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to a nearby vehicle and home. The camper was deemed a total loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
Geneva Police Continue to Investigate Weekend Shooting
If you live in the area of North Street, between Genesee and Exchange streets, Geneva Police are asking for you to check any outdoor security cameras that you may have as they investigate a shooting that took place in that area over the weekend. Officers found a 23-year-old man on...
Cayuga Sheriff’s Office Looking to Hire Road Patrol Deputies
Law enforcement agencies in our region are continuing to look to add to their ranks. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Brian Schenck says his department is looking to add new members to its road patrol division. The next entry-level exam for the road patrol division is September 17th. Get the top...
Penn Yan Woman Accused of Stealing From Local Business
A Penn Yan woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly stole items from a local business without paying for them. Officers located 35-year-old Marisha Tyler-Flores a short distance from the business and she was in possession of the stolen items. She was taken into custody and released on...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
NewsChannel 36
Tioga County (PA) Man Facing Multiple Charges for Series of Crimes
TIOGA COUNTY, PA (WENY) - A man in Tioga County, Pennsylvania is facing multiple charges for a series of crimes including burglary, trespassing, and vandalism. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 49 year old Patrick Huey was arrested for a string of crimes that occurred from approximately April 10th through May 15th.
Hammondsport man arrested on Burglary, Robbery charges
URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hammondsport man has been arrested after he broke into a residence and forcibly stole property from another person, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Rosenkrans, 64, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of a reported break-in and robbery of […]
Ovid Man Accused of Menacing a Family Member With Weapon
An 18-year-old Ovid man was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a domestic incident. Ernest Sorber is accused of menacing a family member with a weapon and damaged property. He was charged with criminal mischief, menacing, and harassment. Sorber was brought to the Seneca...
FL Radio Group
NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 1