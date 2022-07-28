Roaring 20’s Lawn Party to Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY

www.boothbayregister.com
‘Schoonerfest’ to feature live music, Colonial encampment, food, art displays and more
The countdown has started, as of Sunday there were only 18 days left until Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest to be held Aug. 18 through the 21. “It’s just been crazy busy but things are really starting to come together for us,” Peter Wells of Federal Street said when he sat down for a recent interview with the Wiscasset Newspaper. Wells is chairing the event’s steering committee and one of the founding members of the four-day celebration to Wiscasset’s seafaring past. Schoonerfest 2022 is co-sponsored by the Wiscasset Creative Alliance, a non-profit group and the town’s parks and recreation department.
BRAF’s August Show: ‘Something for Everyone II’
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) newly-installed Members’ Show seems to define creative diversity coupled with the saying “great minds think alike.”. As such, our featured artists are the sum total of 92 local and regional artists who deliver an entertaining variety of mediums, styles and themes.
Veggies to Table flower pop-ups and French macaron classes
Veggies to Table is in full summer swing. The garlic has been harvested. Our 360 tomato plants are ripening, and the celery, cucumbers, peppers, and zucchini are flying out the door. With over 1,400 pounds of produce and 4,400 flower stems donated so far this season to local pantries, Lincoln Health, sharing tables around the community, the Y, and the summer lunch program — we are just getting started!
Community thank-you
Thank you to all who participated in and supported the Southport United Methodist Church’s annual lobster roll box lunch,cookie and plant sale, along with our first ever craft fair. Your continued community spirit and generosity allows the United Methodist Women to continue their support of outreach programs throughout the year. Our outreach programs span the world from our local Boothbay region, our state and country,to worldwide humanitarian relief efforts. through UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary building was rocking last Thursday with good company and good cheer. As soon as word got out that Boothbay Harbor Police Chief Bob Hasch would be our guest speaker, lots of folks made plans to be there to hear from and show support for one of our favorite people.
The music of Cat Stevens comes to Lincoln Theater
Come and “Ride the Peace Train” with singer/songwriter Tom DiMenna as he shares classic tunes from the legendary Cat Stevens on the Lincoln Theater stage, Saturday Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. The evening will be packed with nostalgia, storytelling, and fun music. So, get your friends together and experience a night of Cat Stevens’ greatest hits and classic tunes!
WE LOVE HATE MAIL- AUGUST 2022
It was Memorial Day Weekend and I was busy remembering the fallen heroes of our nation and hoping people bought enough stuff at the store so I could settle the lawsuit against Fudgie out of court. Things were looking up until a couple interjected themselves between me and a customer...
Wedding bells are still ringing
“I do love nothing as much as you.” ~William Shakespeare. Two years ago as COVID-19 was moving through our beautiful part of the world, it also brought on numerous cases of “wedding bell blues,” for couples who wanted to marry in 2020. Some postponed their nuptials, rescheduled for 2021 or 2022, or chose to elope instead.
Southport Junior Yacht Club
This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. We had many beautiful Maine Days out on the water this week! We welcomed Piper Eastwood, Stella Evans, Conrad Faught, Kemper Faught, Adeline Martinez, and Gabriel Mcdonough to the morning class this week. These six sailors jumped into Cozy Habor before their first sail at SYC. On Friday, the morning class had their annual Pirate Day on Friday on Powderhorn Island! Everyone came dressed like a Pirate and searched for the lost treasure of candy on the Island. After hours of searching, Maggie Amos found it and shared the candy with everyone!
Iris sale Aug. 6 in Edgecomb
For many years Louise Hardina held an annual iris sale in Edgecomb to help fund a community lunch. It has been five years since she needed to downsize her gardens which once totaled 140 varieties. Most of her irises were sold, and about 25 varieties remain. Now it is time to split the rhizomes and once again have a sale.
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
What’s the Buzz? Skewered Shakespeare!
Did your eyes ever cross with boredom when confronted with William Shakespeare? Did you ever read the Cliff notes instead of MACBETH? Fear not! River Company has a play just for YOU!. Grab a beach chair or blanket and Hie Thee to THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ( Abridged,)...
BRHS Class of 1972 50-Year Reunion Aug. 6
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
‘Maine’s First Ship’ topic of next talk at Popham library
“Maine’s First Ship” will be the last talk of the 2022 season for the Popham Beach Library Summer Series. On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., Orman Hines, president of the Maine’s First Ship initiative, will share the story of the rebuilding and recent launching of the Virginia in Bath.
Wiscasset Police Department
On July 17 Franklin Markese Killins, 27, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs by Officer Barnes. Lindsay L Grover, 34, of Boothbay, was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drug, Trafficking in Prison Contraband, Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention and Obstructing Government Administration by Officer Barnes.
Cheverus wins Lobster Jam basketball summer tournament
The Boothbay Lobster Jam summer basketball girls tournament returned this weekend with a reduced field. Instead of the traditional 16-team format, only six teams competed this summer in Boothbay Harbor. But the two-day tournament took a major hit after the first day. Camden Hills, Brunswick and Kennebunk pulled out after July 29’s games leaving only Cheverus, Lincoln Academy and Boothbay remaining.
July 30 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
