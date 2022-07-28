ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Into Kinder Morgan's Recent Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to miss their window to buy stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to seize the moment and buy some stocks, since the Federal Reserve appears to be nearing the end of its tightening cycle. "When the Fed gets out of the way, you have a real window and you've got to jump through it," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
#Finance Stocks#Short Interest#Short Selling#Interest Graph#Peer Group#Kmi
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

My Top Stock to Buy If We're in a Recession

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is already up big this year while the overall market has plunged. The stock meets all the criteria you'd want in a stock to buy during a recession. Vertex's main risk is the potential for a clinical setback but otherwise doesn't have any weak links. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?

News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

9%-Yielding Ares Capital: The Safest Dividend Is One That's Just Been Raised

Summary ARCC is a high-quality BDC that's well-positioned to benefit from rising rates. It has improving portfolio metrics, plenty of liquidity, and a strong balance sheet. The recently raised dividend is well-covered and the recent equity raise creates a buying opportunity. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
STOCKS
biztoc.com

100% of my Roth is in a single stock

I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

NextEra Energy has a long history of growing its dividend. The utility should be able to continue increasing its payout for several more years. That makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Buffett Buys Fear, 2 Big Dividends For A Retirement Dream

Summary The price for certainty in the markets is too high; successful investors know this well. I am buying big dividends hand over fist in this fearful market. Sleep well at night with these two picks with up to 8.6% yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 High Dividend Yield Energy Stocks To Consider During The Market Downturn

With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and market conditions becoming more volatile, earning an average return or even beating the market is increasingly challenging. One easy way to mitigate unsystematic risk is to rebalance your portfolio and invest in high yield dividend stocks. This can be especially useful when navigating bear markets, as many stocks experience declines due to the overall negative sentiment.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $77.75 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $75.00.
STOCKS

