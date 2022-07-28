Will Michigan farmers voluntarily help reduce phosphorus loading into Lake Erie?

www.wkar.org
Related
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
wrif.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob J. Cunningham issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning...
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
RELATED PEOPLE
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Tv20detroit.com
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
‘They deserve to not be a number’: West Michigan shelter takes in rescued dogs
4,000 beagles were rescued from a testing facility in Virginia, and now, more than two dozen of them are heading to west Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s
I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
Masks recommended by CDC again in Wayne, Washtenaw, 10 other Michigan counties
Michigan now has 12 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses these calculations, called Community Levels, to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Twelve of Michigan’s 83...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
5 of Michigan's best hiking trails for scenic views: See the map
Our travels would be nothing without the dirt paths along Michigan's thick forests and sandy seasides. Year-round, the state's trails hospitably guide us on foot, bike, or ski. For short trips, strap on your best hiking boots and bring a snack or two. If you're a hardcore hiker, you will need a backpack full...
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Comments / 0